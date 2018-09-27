David Moyes Tipped for Surprise Return to Management With Struggling Ligue 1 Club

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Former Everton, Manchester United and West Ham boss David Moyes has been tipped for a shock return to management as he is apparently being considered to take the reins at struggling French club Nantes, where current coach Miguel Cardoso might soon be sacked.


Moyes hasn't taken another job since leaving West Ham in May after the club decided against extending his short-term contract. He had saved the Hammers from relegation after taking over with the club 18th in the Premier League table and guiding them to the 13th place.

It may be that achievement which caught Nantes' attention, and a report from the Daily Mirror claims that Moyes in on a shortlist of possible replacements for incumbent Cardoso.

Nantes, who have been crowned French champions on eight occasions - most recently in 2001 - finished ninth in Ligue 1 last season but have only picked up one win and five points from their opening seven games of 2018/19, and are languishing near the bottom of the table in 19th place.

Surprisingly, they are only one point behind Monaco after the principality club's dreadful start.

DENIS CHARLET/GettyImages

While France would be a brand new challenge, Moyes is certainly no stranger to managing abroad after taking charge of Real Sociedad in 2014. He inherited a team in 15th place and guided them to 12th, but was sacked two months into the following season.

Moyes made headlines back home for bizarre reasons a number of times during his spell in La Liga, once for his overenthusiastic pronunciation of Asier Illarramendi and another when he happily accepted the offer of some crisps from fans after being sent to the stands in a game.

