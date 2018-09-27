Everton Reportedly Told to Cough Up £17m After Scouting Versatile Éder Militão in Portugal

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

FC Porto defender Éder Militão has been slapped with a £17m price tag by the Portuguese giants after representatives from Premier League side Everton were in attendance to watch the youngster twice in as many weeks, according to reports.

The Toffees sent some of their top scouts to see the 20-year-old in action during Porto's Champions League group stage opener against Schalke 04. Everton also had eyes in that stands during the Dragões' 2-0 win over Vitória de Setúbal on Saturday.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Brazilian news outlet UOL claims that Porto have already caught wind of Everton's interest in Militão and have slapped a £17m price tag on the defender.

Militão only moved to Portugal during the summer transfer window for €4m (£3.5m) but he has already come on leaps and bounds with the European giants. 

Formerly of São Paulo - who are entitled to 10% of the player's next transfer fee - the 20-year-old has only missed one match since breaking into the first team, a Taça da Liga game against GD Chaves.

Impressively, the central defender is already a senior Brazil international as well.

Militão played as a right back as the Seleção cruised to a 5-0 win over El Salvador, during an international break where manager Tite also handed debuts to Richarlison (Everton), Lucas Paquetá (Flamengo), Éverton Soares (Grêmio) and Andreas Pereira (Manchester United).

VI-Images/GettyImages

It is likely that Militão's versatility - he can also play in midfield - has been a key factor in Everton's interest. Marco Silva's side will be boosted in their efforts to sign the defender as he wants to play for a Portuguese speaking manager in the Premier League.

