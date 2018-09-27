Germany Officially Chosen Ahead of Turkey to Host UEFA Euro 2024 in Six Years' Time

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Germany has officially been chosen as the host nation by UEFA for Euro 2024, the first senior men's international tournament to be held in the country since the 2006 World Cup.

The German bid was preferred to one from Turkey, looking to host their first ever tournament, while proposed bids from the Netherlands, Estonia-Russia (joint), and Denmark-Sweden-Norway-Finland (joint) were never formally submitted in the end.

Sebastian Widmann/GettyImages

Unlike Euro 2020, which will be held in 12 different cities across Europe the summer after next, the entire championships in 2024 will be played in just a single host nation.

Berlin, Munich, Dortmund, Cologne, Gelsenkirchen, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt, Stuttgart, Hamburg and Leipzig are set to be the 10 host cities.

Maja Hitij/GettyImages

Germany last hosted the European Championship in 1988, which was won by a Golden Generation of Netherlands players featuring Ruud Gullit, Frank Rijkaard and Marco van Basten. The final itself saw van Basten scored his iconic volley against the Soviet Union.

Germany last won the European Championship in 1996 when the tournament was held in England, beating the Czech Republic in Golden Goal extra-time at Wembley to lift the trophy.

