Hertha Berlin vs Bayern Munich Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

On Friday, Bundesliga action takes centre stage as Hertha Berlin host Bayern Munich at the historic Olympiastadion in Germany's capital city.

With the 1-1 draw with Augsburg on still fresh in their minds, the Bundesliga champions will be hoping to bounce back in style when they face third placed Hertha.

Here's everything you need to know ahead of the clash.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

Classic Encounter





One recent clash that will stick out in the minds of supporters is the match from March 2014, when Bayern triumphed 3-1.

Boris Streubel/GettyImages

Early goals from Toni Kroos and Mario Gotze got the ball rolling for the Bavarian giants before they were pegged back by an Adrian Ramos penalty.

However, Bayern ultimately sealed their 24th Bundesliga title as Franck Ribery scored in the 79th minute to confirm the win for Pep Guardiola's side.



Key Battle





Serge Gnabry vs. Marvin Plattenhardt





Germany winger Serge Gnabry has come a long way since his stint at Arsenal, where he never quite convinced Arsene Wenger.

CHRISTOF STACHE/GettyImages

Since moving to the Bundesliga, the 23-year-old has enjoyed great success, first at Werder Bremen and then Hoffenheim - the latter on loan.

On Friday, he'll likely be up against Marvin Plattenhardt, who will need to tone down his attacking instincts if he is to be successful against the former Gunners forward.



Team News





For the hosts, Marius Gersbeck, Peter Pekarik, Vladimir Darida and Jordan Torunarigha will all definitely miss Friday night's clash. An ankle problem will keep Marko Grujic out, but Karim Rekik is fully fit and should start at centre back.

Arjen Robben could be dropped despite his recent goal, with Gnabry and Franck Ribery set to start on the wings. Elsewhere, Jerome Boateng should be rotated in at centre back, while Kingsley Coman, Rafinha and Corentin Tolisso are all definitely out.

Predicted Hertha Lineup: Kraft; Lazaro, Stark, Rekik, Plattenhardt; Lustenberger, Maier, Kalou, Duda, Dilrosun; Ibisevic.





Predicted Bayern Lineup: Neuer; Kimmich, Süle, Boateng, Alaba; Thiago, Müller, Sanches, Rodriguez; Ribery; Lewandowski.

Prediction





Bayern's disappointment at their recent complacency in the 1-1 draw against will be key for the Bundesliga champions on Friday, with just three points separating the two teams.

They'll need to improve on a below par record at the Olympiastadion, with the home side most likely planning on sitting back and hitting on the counter when they get the chance.

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

However, Bayern should have too much for Berlin and Kovac and his team should leave the Olympiastadion with all three points.





Prediction: Hertha Berlin 1-2 Bayern Munich