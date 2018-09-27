Jurgen Klopp Hints at Further Involvement for Fabinho After Cup Display Against Chelsea

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has suggested that new signing Fabinho may be in line to make his Premier League debut against Chelsea this weekend, after he was impressed by the Brazilian during the 2-1 defeat to the Blues in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday.

Since joining from Monaco this summer, Fabinho has hardly been seen in a Liverpool shirt. He was a late substitute against Paris Saint-Germain, and made his first start for the club against Chelsea in the loss at Anfield.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

Following the defeat, Klopp was asked about his new signing's display during the match, and is quoted by ESPN as saying: “The formation was good with the new player (Fabinho) and we could add him on to our matchday squad (on Saturday) because he played really good. 


"He may need a bit of time.”


Klopp had previously admitted that he is prepared to wait until Fabinho has fully adapted to his preferred style of play.

He said: "It's not different between him and other players. It's really not complicated, he just needs to get used to it.

"It's about positioning, it's about reaction, about spaces defensively, closing them, offensively using them.

"It's a football team with a specific way of playing. It needs time, and they were all used to other football teams."

Liverpool fans were understandably excited to see their new, expensive signing grab his first real taste of competitive action for the club. However, despite Klopp's clear enthusiasm, many fans were incredibly disappointed with Fabinho's performance and were quick to express their frustrations on Twitter.

