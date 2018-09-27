Liverpool Lead AC Milan in Race for Dinamo Zagreb's €10m-Rated Spanish Starlet

September 27, 2018

Liverpool could be the most likely next destination for talented Dinamo Zagreb winger Dani Olmo, with a report claiming the 20-year-old Spanish starlet would prefer a move to Anfield over San Siro.

Olmo who left Barcelona's academy for Zagreb in 2014 has been monitored by a number of high profile clubs including AC Milan, Dortmund and Liverpool.

According to Italian outlet CalcioMercato, the Croatians are prepared to sell their asset for a modest €10m and Liverpool are the player's preferred choice.

Earlier in September Olmo's agent name-checked Milan when discussing those interested in his client, while more vaguely hinting at suitors from England too.  

“I can confirm that Milan and other clubs are following Dani,” his agent Juanma Lopez said, via Football España“There are several Italian clubs interested in him, as well as some in England and Spain.”

Olmo made the surprising move to Dinamo as part of the swap deal which saw now AC Milan star Alen Halilovic move to Barcelona four years ago.

The Catalonia-born midfielder, who was nominated for the 2018 Golden Boy award and has made over 65 appearances for Dinamo Zagreb, has played for Spain up to Under-18 level. However, he has not ruled out representing Croatia at senior level.

On the possibility he could switch nationalities, Olmo said (via AS): “If in the future Spain decide they don’t want me, I could play for Croatia. It’s an honour that the World Cup runners-up want you to play for them. And who wouldn’t want to play alongside Modric and Rakitic?”

