Mats Hummels Hails Renato Sanches Following His Impressive Performances for Bayern Munich

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Mats Hummels has praised Renato Sanches after his performances for Bayern Munich against Benfica and Augsburg.

The Portuguese midfielder endured a torrid time whilst on loan in south Wales last season as Swansea were relegated from the Premier League after a disastrous campaign. Sanches failed to register a single goal for the Swans, and the highlight of his time there was mistakenly passing to an advertising hoarding on the sidelines.

However, Sanches is now beginning to deliver on the promise he showed during the Euros, which ultimately secured his move to the German giants. In his second season for Bayern, the 21-year-old is now beginning to impress his teammates.

Hummels, as quoted by Sport Bild, commented on Sanches' recent form by saying: "He is characterised by his power. He is one of the midfielders who can shake off his opponent and hit the ball with speed. We have not so often in our team. If he can bring that, then he is very valuable to us. He did that well in Lisbon and today."

The German continued: "He has almost all his own outstanding opportunities with his irresistible approach. Of course, one has to go in at the end of the day."

Sanches' manager, Niko Kovac, also heaped praise on the midfielder by comparing him to German legend Lothar Matthaus. The Bayern boss, as quoted by Sky Sports, said: "Renato has an exceptionally good technique, very good speed and a great body.

"It's true that people fly off him left and right - just like they used to do with Lothar Matthaus. I'm delighted for Renato - I said yesterday that he was excellent in pre-season and it wouldn't be long before he plays."

