Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Christian Eriksen Is Among Stars Set to Miss Huddersfield Clash

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that their Danish superstar Christian Eriksen will not be travelling to Huddersfield Town with the squad, after sustaining an abdominal injury against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The attacking midfielder played no part in Spurs' penalty shootout triumph over Watford in mid-week despite playing the full 90 minutes against Brighton just days before. 

Questions were raised as to whether manager Mauricio Pochettino had elected to rest Eriksen, or if the Dane had an injury.

Pochettino cleared up the confusion at his press conference today. Speaking to reporters as quoted by Goal, Pochettino confirmed Eriksen is struggling with an injury.

"After the game against Brighton he started to feel a small problem in this abdomen. Hope next week for Barcelona he will be available," the Argentine admitted.

While Michel Vorm and Serge Aurier remain unavailable, Pochettino also confirmed that despite Tottenham's official team news update stating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris would be out of action this weekend, he could still start. 

"The decision will be tomorrow if he can play at Huddersfield, if not then Barca," the boss said of the Frenchman.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Eriksen's injury - serious or not - will once again call into question Tottenham's decision not to make any signings during this summer's transfer window.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)