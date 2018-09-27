Mauricio Pochettino Confirms Christian Eriksen Is Among Stars Set to Miss Huddersfield Clash

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that their Danish superstar Christian Eriksen will not be travelling to Huddersfield Town with the squad, after sustaining an abdominal injury against Brighton and Hove Albion last weekend.

The attacking midfielder played no part in Spurs' penalty shootout triumph over Watford in mid-week despite playing the full 90 minutes against Brighton just days before.

Questions were raised as to whether manager Mauricio Pochettino had elected to rest Eriksen, or if the Dane had an injury.

Pochettino cleared up the confusion at his press conference today. Speaking to reporters as quoted by Goal, Pochettino confirmed Eriksen is struggling with an injury.

"After the game against Brighton he started to feel a small problem in this abdomen. Hope next week for Barcelona he will be available," the Argentine admitted.

While Michel Vorm and Serge Aurier remain unavailable, Pochettino also confirmed that despite Tottenham's official team news update stating goalkeeper Hugo Lloris would be out of action this weekend, he could still start.

"The decision will be tomorrow if he can play at Huddersfield, if not then Barca," the boss said of the Frenchman.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Eriksen's injury - serious or not - will once again call into question Tottenham's decision not to make any signings during this summer's transfer window.