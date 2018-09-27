'Needs to Be Sold': Arsenal Fans Lay Into Midfielder Following Carabao Cup Win Over Brentford

A section of the Arsenal fanbase didn't hold back in their analysis of midfielder Mohamed Elneny on Wednesday after his Carabao Cup performance against Championship side Brentford.

The Gunners largely cruised to the win thanks to a brace from Danny Welbeck, and although Bees veteran Alan Judge was able to pull one back through a delightful free kick, Alexandre Lacazette sealed Arsenal's 3-1 win in added time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The result currently has the north Londoners on a run of winning six games on the bounce across all competitions, but a small section of the Arsenal fanbase still aren't happy with a few aspects of life in the post-Arsène Wenger era.





Gooners took to social media during their win over Brentford to lay into midfielder Elneny for his performance. The Egyptian was far for Arsenal's worst player on Wednesday, but a lack of playing time certainly showed on the pitch at the Emirates.

Elneny just running around like a headless chicken this half. — YaGunners (@Ya_Gunners_) September 26, 2018





Holding & Elneny playing themselves out the door #AFC — James McKeown (@itsMCK) September 26, 2018

That’s the last straw for me he’s just put elneny in at no10 against Brentford at home with two holding midfielders behind him — Jimmy Trader (@Arsenal49notout) September 26, 2018





Don’t think I want to see Elneny play again — Sore (@so_dunz) September 26, 2018





Elneny needs to be sold not good enough — Cody Bristow (@CodybBristow) September 26, 2018

We need to get rid of Elneny and Mkhi — Naz (@Naz_AFC1) September 26, 2018

Elneny is a terrible player at our level let alone top four or beyond. — Darren (@SouthWestAFC) September 26, 2018

The 26-year-old made just his second appearance of the season during the win over Brentford, having previously played the full 90 minutes against Ukranian side Vorskla Poltavain in their opening match of this season's Europa League.

Elneny only recently signed a new contract with Arsenal and is now tied to the club until 2022. Although there was a vocal section of the fanbase which appears to want the Egyptian moved on in the next transfer window, most supporters seem more than happy having the former Basel star for squad rotation.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

The midfielder will likely drop back to the bench when Premier League action returns this weekend due to the partnership of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. Arsenal host Javi Gracia's high flying Watford on Saturday, before travelling to Azerbaijan to face Qarabağ.