'Needs to Be Sold': Arsenal Fans Lay Into Midfielder Following Carabao Cup Win Over Brentford

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

A section of the Arsenal fanbase didn't hold back in their analysis of midfielder Mohamed Elneny on Wednesday after his Carabao Cup performance against Championship side Brentford.

The Gunners largely cruised to the win thanks to a brace from Danny Welbeck, and although Bees veteran Alan Judge was able to pull one back through a delightful free kick, Alexandre Lacazette sealed Arsenal's 3-1 win in added time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

The result currently has the north Londoners on a run of winning six games on the bounce across all competitions, but a small section of the Arsenal fanbase still aren't happy with a few aspects of life in the post-Arsène Wenger era.


Gooners took to social media during their win over Brentford to lay into midfielder Elneny for his performance. The Egyptian was far for Arsenal's worst player on Wednesday, but a lack of playing time certainly showed on the pitch at the Emirates.




The 26-year-old made just his second appearance of the season during the win over Brentford, having previously played the full 90 minutes against Ukranian side Vorskla Poltavain in their opening match of this season's Europa League.

Elneny only recently signed a new contract with Arsenal and is now tied to the club until 2022. Although there was a vocal section of the fanbase which appears to want the Egyptian moved on in the next transfer window, most supporters seem more than happy having the former Basel star for squad rotation.

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

The midfielder will likely drop back to the bench when Premier League action returns this weekend due to the partnership of Granit Xhaka and Lucas Torreira. Arsenal host Javi Gracia's high flying Watford on Saturday, before travelling to Azerbaijan to face Qarabağ.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)