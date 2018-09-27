New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Will Be 'Greatest Ever' According to Chief Engineer

One of the chief engineers of Tottenham Hotspur's new stadium has claimed that it is set to be the 'greatest stadium in the world', despite suffering major setbacks in the building process.

The stadium was scheduled to be finished earlier this month, but has been seriously delayed for many reasons. These setbacks have forced Tottenham to play matches at Wembley, whilst they were even forced to use MK Dons' Stadium MK for their Carabao Cup victory over Watford, as Wembley was unavailable after hosting Anthony Joshua's boxing match last weekend.

According to BBC Sport, chief engineer Nick Cooper called the new stadium 'the greatest that's ever been built'. He went on to say: "We've tried to do something in double time.





"If you look at any other project of this nature you wouldn't have achieved as much as we've achieved with the stadium.

"Be patient with us, we understand the frustrations."

"We have the best fans in the world."



He also added that the pitch at the new stadium will be laid next week, which suggests that the project is nearing completion.

Construction magazine Building reported that wiring issues had delayed the completion of the stadium, whilst there has also been rumours of countless other faults with the project.

BBC Sport had previously reported that Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino is confident that the stadium will be ready this year, even joking that he would help finish the construction himself.

The plans for the stadium are certainly impressive. The pitch will be completely retractable, with an artificial field underneath to allow NFL games to be played at the ground. The club estimate that the stadium will generate £293m each year for the local economy, whilst also creating 3,500 jobs.