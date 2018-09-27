Newcastle United Boss Rafa Benitez Faces Selection Dilemma After Key Player Succumbs to Injury

Since injury saw Salomon Rondon removed at half time against Crystal Palace last Saturday, Newcastle United have been facing a headache at the striker position.

With the Venezuelan losing his fitness race for this weekend's clash, HITC report that the ever polarising Joselu is likely to take back the reins as Newcastle's goal scoring outlet.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

The Magpies will rely on number 21's upsurge in form as they look for their first win this season. With two goals to his name already this campaign, the Toon Army will hope to see Joselu add another to his tally against Leicester City.

As Rafa Benitez believes new signing Yoshinori Muto needs time to adapt to the physicality of the Premier League, he leaves himself with only one real option in the final third.

Gonna be Joselu. We all know it haha — Mr Michael (@MichaelMidd90) September 27, 2018

Deploying Ayoze Perez in a deeper role this year, and Chelsea loan boy Kenedy on the flanks, Joselu seems like an obvious choice up top for the Spaniard.

Currently sitting 18th in the table, Benitez's widely publicised frosty relationship with club owner Mike Ashley seems to be in the headlines every day.

Many feel a big win is needed as fan protests against the board's lack of funding continues to cause unrest.

What with Rondon injured, time to dip into the world class kids we have at our disposal, you know? one of the many '5 year plans' we had when he first arrived, to buy all the best youngens. — Notorious for Nowt (@LostBoyNUFC180) September 27, 2018

The former Real Madrid manager has elected to use a less than entertaining tactical approach this term, as he works with what many view as a below average quality squad. Regularly opting for a 4-4-1-1 formation, it's unlikely that Newcastle's coach changes his ways anytime soon.





But if it results in a first win for the Magpies and a jump out of the relegation zone, it's doubtful many fans on Tyneside will care one jolt.