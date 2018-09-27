Unai Emery Impressed with Arsenal's 'Personality' Following Brentford Victory

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

With Unai Emery not losing a domestic cup game since May 2016, his Arsenal side kept their boss' personal winning streak going on Wednesday night and left their manager duly impressed.

The Gunner's were led by a brace from Danny Welbeck in the first half which gave them what they thought would be a comfortable advantage, but a stubborn run from the persistent Championship side almost saw them even the score as they managed to pull one back with a successful set-piece from Alan Judge. Arsenal weren't too fazed, and a stoppage time strike from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the deal with the scoresheet showing 3-1 by the end.

In the post-match press conference quoted by football.london, Emery was pleased with his player's performance, saying: "We are happy. I think today was good match, a good 90 minutes to continue working on tactical things and individual things. 

"For the players to put their personality on the 90 minutes. The result was important for us. All things that happened in the 90 minutes were good for continuing to improve."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger's successor revealed that Brentford's intensity and talent didn't surprise him, adding: "We played against them in pre-season and lost 2-1. This is a good team with good players. Good offensively and tactically very good.


"With every free-kick they have a lot of chances to do different options. They can impose their ideas on the pitch. Our first half was very good because our pressing was very good."


Emery heaped praise on Danny Welbeck, whose two first half strikes ended up making the difference, as he said: "I am very happy. He gives us his quality and commitment every day. I think he is helping the team and we want this."

Arsenal v Brentford - Carabao Cup Third Round

The Arsenal boss was pushed further for an update on contract talks with Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey, to which he replied: "There are three things. The club, the player and the team. I know they are in the last year and are speaking with the club.

"For me the focus is on each match. The commitments of the players Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck is very high."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)