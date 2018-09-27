Unai Emery Impressed with Arsenal's 'Personality' Following Brentford Victory

With Unai Emery not losing a domestic cup game since May 2016, his Arsenal side kept their boss' personal winning streak going on Wednesday night and left their manager duly impressed.

The Gunner's were led by a brace from Danny Welbeck in the first half which gave them what they thought would be a comfortable advantage, but a stubborn run from the persistent Championship side almost saw them even the score as they managed to pull one back with a successful set-piece from Alan Judge. Arsenal weren't too fazed, and a stoppage time strike from Alexandre Lacazette sealed the deal with the scoresheet showing 3-1 by the end.

Six wins in a row and we haven’t even reached close to our maximum level of performance. The games have all been winnable on paper, but last season proved that nothing is guaranteed. It’s nice to see us grinding out results regardless of the performance. Credit to Unai Emery. — Patrick Timmons (@PatrickTimmons1) September 26, 2018

In the post-match press conference quoted by football.london, Emery was pleased with his player's performance, saying: "We are happy. I think today was good match, a good 90 minutes to continue working on tactical things and individual things.

"For the players to put their personality on the 90 minutes. The result was important for us. All things that happened in the 90 minutes were good for continuing to improve."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Arsene Wenger's successor revealed that Brentford's intensity and talent didn't surprise him, adding: "We played against them in pre-season and lost 2-1. This is a good team with good players. Good offensively and tactically very good.





"With every free-kick they have a lot of chances to do different options. They can impose their ideas on the pitch. Our first half was very good because our pressing was very good."





Emery heaped praise on Danny Welbeck, whose two first half strikes ended up making the difference, as he said: "I am very happy. He gives us his quality and commitment every day. I think he is helping the team and we want this."

The Arsenal boss was pushed further for an update on contract talks with Welbeck and Aaron Ramsey, to which he replied: "There are three things. The club, the player and the team. I know they are in the last year and are speaking with the club.

"For me the focus is on each match. The commitments of the players Aaron Ramsey and Danny Welbeck is very high."