Vincent Kompany Pledges to Donate Testimonial Profits to Manchester Homeless Charity

September 27, 2018

Manchester City captain Vincent Kompany has announced that he will donate all proceeds from his testimonial match to help the city's homeless.

Kompany recently celebrated his ten-year anniversary at City and will mark the occasion with a testimonial in August 2019, to be held at the Etihad Stadium.

The Belgian defender has worked with Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham to set up 'Tackle4MCR', a charity scheme focused on giving homeless people somewhere to sleep for the night.

"I've received much from Manchester," said Kompany, quoted by Manchester Evening News.

"Over the past decade I've been lucky to have witnessed and played a part in Manchester City's rise as a club and a brand. This has also run parallel alongside the rise of a whole region.

"However, with this spectacular rise, comes a very visible downside: more and more people are left out of and have no access to the benefits of the rapid development, often leaving them no choice but to end up on the streets."

Burnham, who donates 15% of his salary to the Homelessness Fund, wants to ensure that every rough sleeper in Manchester has a bed this coming winter. He has also pledged to end homelessness in Manchester by 2020.

Tackle4MCR also has a fundraising gala dinner planned for February 2019 and a city-wide campaign called #FootballFriday sometime next Spring.

Find out more about Tackle4MCR here

