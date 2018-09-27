West Ham Make Final Improved Offer to Declan Rice After Player Turns Down Multiple Proposals

By 90Min
September 27, 2018

West Ham have reportedly approached Declan Rice with a new and improved contract offer after the player frustrated them by turning down a deal possibly worth more than £40,000-a-week.

The London side are desperate to keep the young defender but have found negotiations to be quite disconcerting, as have the player's camp.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Rice is a hugely popular figure at the club and is tipped to have a very bright future. It is also believed that he wants to remain at West Ham but the parties haven't been able to come to an agreement over a deal.

According to The Telegraph, the Hammers submitted another offer this week after the player's representatives turned down a deal which was an upgrade on a prior offer of a basic £15,000 per week plus a further £20,000 for every Premier League start, with the opportunity of a £5,000 raise after every 15 starts in the top flight.

That would have seen him earn £20,000 every week after starting 15 games, £25,000-a-week after 30 starts and so on, plus the £20,000 per match started.

The Telegraph report that West Ham have improved on this offer following the player's representatives demanding a higher basic wage.

It's widely thought that Rice's deal will expire at the end of the season. However, the source claims that this is not so and the Hammers won't be pressed for time in the pursuit of the centre-back's commitment as his deal actually comes to an end in 2020 and there's also an option to trigger a further 12 months.

The player reportedly earns £3,000-a-week on his current deal. But his performances this season prove he's due a much bigger payday.

