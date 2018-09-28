Aaron Ramsey Prepared to Wait for Move Amid Report of Big Money Offer From China

Arsenal midfielder Aaron Ramsey is prepared to wait until summer to find the best possible move for himself after contract discussions with the Gunners stalled.

Ramsey's current deal expires at the end of the season, meaning he would be free to negotiate a contract with any overseas teams in January. The Welshman was believed to be close to renewing his deal, only for talks to completely break down.

According to The Daily Mail, Arsenal are keen on arranging a transfer for Ramsey in January as they want to receive some compensation for the midfielder, as they did with Alexis Sanchez's move to Manchester United. However, Ramsey is aware that he could attract a lucrative offer this summer, and will not leave the club in January unless he approves of the move.

English clubs would have to arrange a transfer to sign Ramsey in January, but they could simply wait until summer to bring the midfielder to the club for free. Manchester United and Chelsea are both named as potential suitors for Ramsey, but both teams would likely wait until summer.

The Guardian also claim that Ramsey has been the subject of a huge offer from an unnamed Chinese club, and this offer may appeal to the Welshman as he was looking for a huge pay increase from his current employers.

He is believed to be using Mesut Ozil's £350,000-a-week deal as a reference for his own worth to the club, but Arsenal are not prepared to meet the 27-year-old's demands.

Ramsey has made six appearances for Arsenal in the league this season, but there are doubts about his suitability for Unai Emery's preferred tactics, which have left Arsenal reluctant to offer such a wage to the player.

Juventus and AC Milan have also been linked with Ramsey, and they would be able to negotiate a contract with the Welshman in January with a view to completing the move for free in the summer. However, unless Ramsey receives a lucrative offer, he is likely to wait until summer as his value will have increased.