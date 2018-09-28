Andrew Robertson Lifts Lid on Rivalry Between Himself & Liverpool Teammate Trent Alexander-Arnold

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Liverpool defender Andrew Robertson has lifted the lid on the friendly rivalry that exists at Anfield between himself and Trent Alexander-Arnold, with their exciting seemingly driving each other to succeed and contribute to the Reds.

Robertson, who has emerged as a star under Jurgen Klopp and now captains the Scotland national team, has revealed that he and Alexander-Arnold even keep score when it comes to goals and assists as they try to keep outdoing each other.

"We're both just hungry to contribute, defensively first and foremost - we want to keep clean sheets. But going forward, we want to chip in with goals and assists," the 24-year-old told LiverpoolFC.com.

"Last season, we had a small competition. It started a bit later in the season. This season, we decided to have a competition and see who comes out on top at the end.

"[Trent is] a fantastic player so I'm sure it'll be tight; if I keep up with him with his assists then I'm sure we'll both have a good season."

For Liverpool, such a rivalry between two talented players that is driving them on to perform and reach new levels can only be a good thing.

Both Robertson and Alexander-Arnold were left out of the squad as a rotated Liverpool side took on Chelsea in the Carabao Cup third round on Wednesday night. But with the two early season Premier League pacesetters set to meet again this weekend they are each expected to return.

Klopp is expected to make wholesale changes, with Alisson, Joe Gomez, Mohamed Salah, Roberto Firmino and others are likely to return to the starting lineup.

