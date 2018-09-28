Barcelona Unwilling to Match Paul Pogba Price Tag Despite Renewed Interest After Moutinho Fall-Out

September 28, 2018

A Barcelona move for Paul Pogba is looking increasingly in doubt, as the Catalan giants are reportedly unwilling to meet United's valuation of around £200m for the midfielder.

If the Mirror are to be believed, Ed Woodward is looking to more than double what United paid to secure the French midfielder's return from Juventus, despite reports of the World Cup winning  midfielder's fall out with Jose Mourinho.

Barcelona had been tipped as the most likely destination for Pogba and the Catalans were willing to offer around £100m plus add-ons in the summer. However, United were left unimpressed with the offer on the table after Pogba reportedly personally asked to leave in the summer.

The deal looks unlikely on the face of it, then, and it is complicated further by the financial restraints reportedly facing Barcelona. 

The Telegraph report that they would require United to allow them to pay up any transfer fee over the course of the player's contract if they were to sanction a deal.

With Barca having received the entirety of Neymar's transfer fee up front, the precedent for such a deal has been set, and it is thought that United would be well within their rights to ask the same of their European competitors, who would reportedly struggle to meet it.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

It is thought that with Pogba looking unlikely, Barcelona will turn their intentions to securing other targets, as Frenkie De Jong appears to be next on their list, while a new left back will be prioritised in January.

