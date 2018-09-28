Claude Puel Confirms Leicester Star Will Miss '3 to 6 Weeks' After Carabao Cup Injury Blow

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Following a bright start to the season which saw Demarai Gray emerge as a key part of Leicester City’s attacking setup, manager Claude Puel has confirmed that the 22-year-old could now miss the next six weeks through injury.

The forward sustained an ankle injury during the Foxes’ Carabao Cup victory over Wolves in midweek and though the problem is said to not be as bad as initially feared, Gray could still miss a significant number of Leicester’s upcoming matches.

Gray left the field on a stretcher at Molineux on Tuesday, and Puel confirmed in his pre-match press conference on Thursday: “He is better this morning, but I think he will remain out of the squad for between three weeks and six weeks.

The Frenchman was speaking ahead of Leicester’s trip to face Newcastle United at St James’ Park on Saturday, and added: “We will see if he can recover quickly. It is not a serious injury but he needs rest and rehabilitation.

“He will not be available for us for three weeks minimum.”

Gray was brought on as a second half substitute just after the hour mark on Tuesday night but saw his night cut short through injury as Leicester went on to win the match on penalties without the forward, after the game had finished 0-0 after normal time.

Having been caught in traffic which delayed the team’s arrival at Molineux to within an hour of kick-off, following on from reports of difficulties over a five-hour coach journey to Bournemouth, Puel has jokingly suggested that Leicester may seek alternate means of transportation to Tyneside this weekend.

“We will walk or cycle – perhaps it will be better,” Puel remarked. “But it is not important for me and it is not an excuse."

Sam Bagnall - AMA/GettyImages

Gray joins Matty James on the sidelines as Leicester’s only other injury concern as Leicester look to follow up their 3-1 win over Huddersfield Town last time out with another Premier League victory at St James’ Park this weekend.

