ON THIS DAY: Rooney Grabs Dream Debut Hat-Trick, Di Canio Scores Stunner & Lukaku Haunts Baggies

Ladies and gentleman, we got him. That was the announcement (kind of) made by Manchester United towards the end of August 2004, when Wayne Rooney joined the club.

In today's trip back in time, we remember his sensational debut for the club, bow down to the brilliance of Everton's Steve Watson (yes, you heard), and stop off at Elland Road for a goalkeeping 'how not to save the ball' clinic.

Di Canio Dazzler Inspires West Ham Win

Out first trip back in time takes us to Stamford Bridge, and a 2002 Premier League meeting between Chelsea and West Ham.

Now just look at poor Gianfranco Zola. Crestfallen is probably an accurate description of his demeanour and it's easy to understand why. Despite his goal, alongside Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink's, the Italian would end up on the losing side - with the Blues sunk by an absolute stunner.

Fellow countryman Paolo Di Canio was chief destroyer for the Hammers, netting the winner with a sensational left foot volley from all of 30 yards. Zola was stunned, Stamford Bridge was stunned and the visiting supporters - delirious.

Wizardry from Watson Sends Goodison Park Wild

Back in the good old days (the late 1990s and early 2000s), it wasn't too unusual to find versatile defenders who had a bit of a thing for playing up front.

Ian Pearce and Gary Doherty are two examples that spring to mind, but it's a third, Steve Watson, who claims the glory on this particular day for his memorable performance for Everton at home to Leeds.

The right-back by trade had a brief spell up front at Goodison Park - profiting enormously from the switch in this particular game, as he scooped up the match ball with a wonderful hat-trick. Smashing stuff.

Six-Goal Thriller Ends All Square at Celtic Park

Manchester City are favourites for this season's Champions League, and with their squad, it's easy to see why.

Pep Guardiola's team scored 106 goals last season in the Premier League, and carved their way to a record setting 100 points. They haven't fulfilled their potential on the European stage though, and on this day two years ago, they demonstrated their away day fragility when they headed up to Celtic for a rip roaring group stage fixture.

Moussa Dembele scored twice for their hosts, with Raheem Sterling generously helping out the Scots too with an own goal. Fernandinho, Sterling (at the right end) and Nolito found the net for City - but they were unable to find a winner at a boisterous Celtic Park.

Goals, Goals, Where Are the Goalkeepers?

What on earth was going on at Elland Road eight years ago? Not much defending that's for sure.

In an extraordinary Championship clash between Leeds and Preston, a sensational 10 goals were scored - with the visitors coming back from 4-1 down to stun the hosts with a five goal rampage to win 6-4.

The hero of the day was powerful forward Jon Parkin, whose hat-trick inspired the Lilywhites to one of their best ever away days. A bizarre evening to say the least.

Dream Debut for Rooney

There's been some stunning debut performances over the years. But has their ever been a performance as good as Wayne Rooney's when he debuted for Manchester United 14 years ago?

Quite possibly not. Having waited almost a month to grace Old Trafford with his presence, Sir Alex Ferguson gave Rooney the opportunity to shine against Fenerbahce in a Tuesday night Champions League home tie.

Rooney couldn't have wished for things to go any better - scoring a stunning hat-trick to help United tear their Turkish adversaries apart 6-2. Not bad for an 18-year-old eh?

Lukaku Stars on Hawthorns Return

It's one of the most frustrating things as a football fan. A former player of yours, returning to his old stomping ground to remind you that he doesn't play for you anymore - by scoring against you.

Well that's exactly what happened at the Hawthorns three years ago, when Romelu Lukaku returned to visit West Brom with Everton. The Belgian enjoyed success on loan at the Hawthorns two seasons before, and was obviously comfortable in his surroundings.

So comfortable in-fact that he helped himself to a couple of goals for the Toffees, sandwiching a goal from strike partner Arouna Kone. His goals were enough to help seal a 3-2 win, despite Saido Berahino scoring for the hosts. Yep, Saido Berahino.

Villa Earn Stunning Comeback Win

Aston Villa haven't had a lot to shout about recently, so this little reminder of better times should go down quite nicely.

On this day five years ago, all conquering Manchester City were the visitors to Villa Park - who at the time had Paul Lambert in charge of proceedings. Legendary Citizens midfielder Yaya Toure opened the scoring for City, before Karim El-Ahmadi levelled proceedings just eight minutes later.

When Edin Dzeko restored City's lead, many would have banked on the visitors going on to take home the points. Leandro Bacuna and Andreas Weimann didn't fancy that outcome though, scoring twice in two minutes to turn the game on his head and earn the Villans the afternoon's bragging rights.