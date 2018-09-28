Huddersfield vs Tottenham Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battles, Team News & More

Tottenham Hotspur will make the trip up to Yorkshire to face David Wagner's Huddersfield Town in the Premier League on Saturday.

Mauricio Pochettino's men survived a late scare in the Carabao Cup on Wednesday as they overcame Watford on penalties. They still look out of sorts, and will be eager for a positive performance on Saturday.

For Huddersfield, this will certainly be a tough test for the side, who currently sit 19th in the Premier League. They are yet to pick up their first victory, and will be massive underdogs once again this weekend.

Classic Encounter





Huddersfield Town 0-4 Tottenham Hotspur (September 2017)





This is not a fixture with much history in the modern era. The two sides have only faced each other twice since 1972, with the first of those encounters coming in September 2017.

Tottenham raced into an early lead thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Ben Davies. Kane added his second goal after just 23 minutes, netting his 13th goal of the month and setting a new personal record.

Pochettino's men relaxed after the break and never looked in danger, and Moussa Sissoko's late strike ensured an incredibly comfortable 4-0 victory for the away side.

Key Battle





Terence Kongolo vs. Harry Kane





Despite not being at his best in recent weeks, Huddersfield cannot afford to discount Harry Kane's ability to score goals. He managed to get on the score sheet against Brighton, but still looks to be a bit out of sorts.

Huddersfield have opted to field three central defenders this season, and expensive signing Terence Kongolo will be one of the men tasked with trying to keep Kane quiet. The 24-year-old joined Huddersfield this summer on a permanent deal after impressing on loan last season, with the club parting with £18m to sign the 24-year-old.

For that kind of money, Kongolo needs to step up and improve his side's defence. He will have his work cut out for him against Kane, but the match will also provide him with a chance to prove himself against England's finest.

Team News





Huddersfield will likely be without Juninho Bacuna, Colin Quaner and Ramadan Sobhi, who all missed the last match with Leicester City.

For Tottenham, their goalkeeping struggles show no sign of ending as both Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm are still recovering from their respective injuries. Whilst Lloris has a good chance of recovering in time, Pochettino may still opt for third-choice Paulo Gazzaniga between the sticks.

Predicted Lineups





Huddersfield: Hamer; Lowe, Zanka, Schindler, Kongolo, Hadergjonaj; Mooy, Billing; van la Parra, Diakhaby, Depoitre.

Tottenham: Gazzaniga; Trippier, Alderweireld, Vertonghen, Rose; Dier, Dembele; Alli, Eriksen, Son; Kane.

Prediction





Even when they are not at their best, Tottenham should still have more than enough to emerge victorious against a Huddersfield side who are also struggling for form.

However, The Terries will know that they are the underdogs for this match, and will likely set up to frustrate Tottenham and try stifle any creativity from their attacking players. If Huddersfield play well, this game could come down to just one chance. However, if they are not at their best, Tottenham could run riot.

Predicted Scoreline: Huddersfield Town 0-2 Tottenham Hotspur