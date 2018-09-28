Ian Wright Backs Arsenal to Keep 'Valuable' Forward After Important Recent Contributions

Arsenal legend Ian Wright has insisted that Danny Welbeck is too valuable to be allowed to leave on a free transfer.

The 27-year-old has been in impressive form in the cup competitions, scoring three goals in two games, but is yet to start in the Premier League this season. Despite his lack of game time, Wright has still insisted that the Gunners should offer the England international a new contract.

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

When asked if Welbeck still had a role at Arsenal, the Match of the Day pundit told Sky Sports: "Yes I certainly do. Where he is right now, behind Lacazette and Aubameyang, coming off the bench with his experience.





“And the fact that he is capable of scoring goals against all types of opposition. He’s someone that I think Arsenal should definitely try to sign up for the long term."





The 54-year-old continued: "He’s valuable to Arsenal. I think he’s got eight to 10 goals in him over the course of a season. In the current climate, I don’t think Arsenal can afford to let someone like that go.”

3 - Danny Welbeck is the first @premierleague player to score in three different club competitions this season (League, Europa League and #CarabaoCup). Spread. #ARSBRE — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 26, 2018

Unai Emery, however, has refused to comment on contract negotiations with the forward. Speaking after Arsenal's Carabao Cup win, the manager told the press: "My focus is the team.

"I know they are in the last year of their contracts and they are speaking with the club but for me the focus is only on the performance in each match. The performance and the commitment of the players is very high, with Aaron and Danny Welbeck."

The Spaniard added: "The situation is for the club and for them. But I am very happy with Danny Welbeck. He gives us quality and commitment every day. When he's playing with a performance like today he's helping the team and it gives us more [choices for the first 11] in the next matches."