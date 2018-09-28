Israeli Midfielder Beram Kayal Signs New One-Year Contract Extension With Brighton

Brighton midfielder Beram Kayal has signed a one-year contract extension with the Seagulls, keeping him at the club until June 2020.

Kayal was Chris Hughton's first signing after he was appointed manager at the Amex Stadium in January 2015. He has made over 100 appearances since then and was part of the team that earned promotion to the Premier League in 2017.

"I am delighted for Beram, he has been an important member of the squad and a very loyal servant to the club ever since he joined us almost four years ago," said manager Chris Hughton on Brighton's official website.

"He is a player I know I can rely on, and he demonstrated his dependability on Saturday against Spurs when he came on early in the game, and I thought he was excellent for us in midfield.

"He’s been through some tough times as well, coming through a couple of bad injuries, but he has always come back stronger and been a reliable member of the squad.

"Beram adds great competition for those midfield places, and I am really pleased he’s agreed to extend his time at the club.”

Kayal made his first start of the season against Tottenham last weekend. His only previous appearance this season was a late cameo in the win over Manchester United.

The 25-year-old began his career in his native Israel with Maccabi Haifa, before spending five years at Celtic between 2010 and 2015.