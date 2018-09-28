Liverpool 'Have to Wait' on Virgil van Dijk as Dutchman Remains a Doubt Ahead of Chelsea Trip

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Jurgen Klopp has revealed that Liverpool are being made to sweat on the fitness of Virgil van Dijk, who was withdrawn from last weekend's victory over Southampton with a bruised rib.

Van Dijk missed the Carabao Cup defeat to Chelsea on Wednesday but Liverpool had hoped to have their star centre back fit for the Premier League rematch against the Blues at Stamford Bridge on Saturday.

However, Jurgen Klopp told the press on Friday, when asked about Van Dijk's chances of playing (via Liverpool's official website): "We have to wait. He hasn't trained with the team so far."

This would come as a huge blow ahead of Liverpool's most important game of the season so far. Van Dijk has been a colossus alongside Joe Gomez, with only two goals conceded in six league games.

"Virgil is a world class player and if you miss a world class player it is not cool. If he can’t play we have options," Klopp added, quoted by Chris Bascombe.

Gomez is likely to be back in the starting lineup after he was left on the bench last weekend, although he did end up playing 35 minutes after replacing the injured Van Dijk.

He could be partnered by either Joel Matip or Dejan Lovren. Matip made his first start of the season last Saturday and Lovren made his first competitive appearance since the World Cup final on Wednesday.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

Meanwhile, Trent Alexander-Arnold and Georginio Wijnaldum have shaken off minor knocks to be available, with both players training as usual on Thursday.

