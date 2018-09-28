Man City vs Brighton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News and More

Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon following midweek success in the League Cup against Oxford United.

Brighton find themselves in 13th place in the league, with their only win this season coming in August against Man United. Despite their patchy form, Chris Hughton's side will be hopeful of getting a result against their hosts having had a full week to prepare for Saturday's clash as they were eliminated in the previous round of the League Cup by Southampton.

Manchester City meanwhile, after thrashing Cardiff 5-0 away from home, will be acutely aware that a victory against the Seagulls could see them leapfrog first-placed Liverpool who face Chelsea in Saturday's evening kick-off.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:

Classic Encounter





Brighton 2-2 Manchester City (24/09/2008)





Manchester City faced a trip to League One Brighton in the second round of the League Cup. Buoyed by recent results and with a new star-studded lineup including the arrival of then club-record signing Robinho, Mark Hughes' City were confident of a routine win against seemingly inferior opposition.

After spurning a number of chances in the opening exchanges, the visitors finally took the lead through Gelson Fernandes. With the final whistle approaching, City looked to have completed a routine victory before Glenn Murray equalised for the hosts from close range in the 89th minute to send the tie to extra time.

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

After sustained pressure in extra-time Brighton took the lead through on-loan Preston forward Joe Anyinsah, only to see their advantage cancelled out by City midfielder Stephen Ireland. Brighton managed to resist a late City onslaught, and won the subsequent shoot-out 8-7. A memorable night for the then League One side.

Key Battle





Sergio Aguero vs. Shane Duffy & Lewis Dunk





With four goals to his name in the league already this campaign, Aguero looks as sharp as ever. The Argentinian scored in his side's recent 5-0 thrashing of Cardiff and will certainly be in the mood to add to that tally on Saturday against a Brighton side yet to keep a clean sheet this season.





Faced with the tall order of negating Aguero's influence on Saturday will be Shane Duffy and his defensive partner Lewis Dunk. The duo have built a solid partnership in the heart of Brighton's defence and will need to be at their assertive best against one of the league's deadliest marksmen.

Team News





Benjamin Mendy remains sidelined with a foot injury for the hosts who are yet to put any time frame on the Frenchman's return to the side. Pep Guardiola has no other injury concerns, though remains without long-term absentees Eliaquim Mangala and Kevin De Bruyne as they continue their recovery from knee injuries.





Phil Foden may have forced his way into his managers plans with another impressive mid-week display against Oxford United.





Chris Hughton's side will travel to the Etihad without playmaker Pascal Gross and Dale Stephens, meaning a reshuffle in the midfield for the visitors.



Potential Man City Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.





Potential Brighton Lineup: (4-1-4-1): Ryan; Montoya, Duffy, Dunk, Bong; Bissouma; Knockaert, Propper, Kayal, March;

Prediction





With the possibility of victory sending the hosts top, Pep Guardiola will have his side fired up for Saturday's game. Chris Hughton's side are both out of form and notoriously poor on the road.





Brighton's loss to Tottenham last week showed that they are capable of taking the game to the top sides in the league. They must avoid sitting too deep against a City side likely to dominate possession and chances.





Though current form would suggest an easy win for Guardiola's side, Brighton are more than capable of creating their own chances as they showed in beating Manchester United earlier in the season.





City's strength off the bench however should be enough to see them over the line.







Prediction: Manchester City 3-1 Brighton