Man City vs Brighton Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News and More

Manchester City host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday afternoon following midweek success in the League Cup against Oxford United.
Brighton find themselves in 13th place in the league, with their only win this season coming in August against Man United. Despite their patchy form, Chris Hughton's side will be hopeful of getting a result against their hosts having had a full week to prepare for Saturday's clash as they were eliminated in the previous round of the League Cup by Southampton.
Manchester City meanwhile, after thrashing Cardiff 5-0 away from home, will be acutely aware that a victory against the Seagulls could see them leapfrog first-placed Liverpool who face Chelsea in Saturday's evening kick-off.
Here's everything you need to know ahead of Saturday's game:
Classic Encounter
Brighton 2-2 Manchester City (24/09/2008)
Manchester City faced a trip to League One Brighton in the second round of the League Cup. Buoyed by recent results and with a new star-studded lineup including the arrival of then club-record signing Robinho, Mark Hughes' City were confident of a routine win against seemingly inferior opposition.
After spurning a number of chances in the opening exchanges, the visitors finally took the lead through Gelson Fernandes. With the final whistle approaching, City looked to have completed a routine victory before Glenn Murray equalised for the hosts from close range in the 89th minute to send the tie to extra time.
After sustained pressure in extra-time Brighton took the lead through on-loan Preston forward Joe Anyinsah, only to see their advantage cancelled out by City midfielder Stephen Ireland. Brighton managed to resist a late City onslaught, and won the subsequent shoot-out 8-7. A memorable night for the then League One side.
Team News
Potential Man City Lineup (4-3-3): Ederson; Walker, Otamendi, Laporte, Delph; Bernardo Silva, Fernandinho, David Silva; Sterling, Aguero, Sane.
Prediction