Mino Raiola to Meet Man Utd Officials in November to Discuss Paul Pogba & Jose Mourinho War

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Manchester United officials are reportedly set for talks with super agent Mino Raiola in November over the increasingly delicate situation at Old Trafford that is the future of Paul Pogba at the club.


Despite an apparent thawing of the relationship with manager Jose Mourinho after Pogba starred as skipper in the Champions League, the issue has since exploded again after the Frenchman was stripped of the vice-captaincy and reprimanded for his social media activity.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

All sorts of claims from Pogba apparently telling United he wanted to leave the club two months ago to Mourinho being unhappy with the player from the day he signed because of the nature of the larger than life unveiling have also now come out of the woodwork.

Raiola was already rumoured to have hammered out a deal with Barcelona during the summer and a report from The Guardian explains that the agent will discuss with United officials whether they intend to keep backing Mourinho if 'results and general atmosphere' do not improve.

If their answer is yes, it is said that Raiola will look for ways to get Pogba out.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

While rumours about Barcelona persist, Pogba has also been linked on and off with a potential return to former club Juventus as well.

For now, the Italian champions have ruled themselves out, though, with sporting director Fabio Paratici declaring, "He is a Manchester United player. As long as he remains a Manchester United player, it's best that I don't talk about players at other clubs."

A report from The Independent suggests that Barcelona are continuing to monitor the situation.

The same report alleges that while Wednesday's training ground exchange has been 'fully sorted' and accepted by Mourinho as a misunderstanding, Pogba and Raiola will no longer be satisfied if the manager leaves United and now want a move to Barcelona whatever happens.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)