Mino Raiola to Meet Man Utd Officials in November to Discuss Paul Pogba & Jose Mourinho War

Manchester United officials are reportedly set for talks with super agent Mino Raiola in November over the increasingly delicate situation at Old Trafford that is the future of Paul Pogba at the club.





Despite an apparent thawing of the relationship with manager Jose Mourinho after Pogba starred as skipper in the Champions League, the issue has since exploded again after the Frenchman was stripped of the vice-captaincy and reprimanded for his social media activity.

All sorts of claims from Pogba apparently telling United he wanted to leave the club two months ago to Mourinho being unhappy with the player from the day he signed because of the nature of the larger than life unveiling have also now come out of the woodwork.

Raiola was already rumoured to have hammered out a deal with Barcelona during the summer and a report from The Guardian explains that the agent will discuss with United officials whether they intend to keep backing Mourinho if 'results and general atmosphere' do not improve.

If their answer is yes, it is said that Raiola will look for ways to get Pogba out.

While rumours about Barcelona persist, Pogba has also been linked on and off with a potential return to former club Juventus as well.

For now, the Italian champions have ruled themselves out, though, with sporting director Fabio Paratici declaring, "He is a Manchester United player. As long as he remains a Manchester United player, it's best that I don't talk about players at other clubs."

A report from The Independent suggests that Barcelona are continuing to monitor the situation.

The same report alleges that while Wednesday's training ground exchange has been 'fully sorted' and accepted by Mourinho as a misunderstanding, Pogba and Raiola will no longer be satisfied if the manager leaves United and now want a move to Barcelona whatever happens.