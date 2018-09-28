Newcastle Reject New Manager Proposals as Mike Ashley Maintains Hope of Keeping Rafa Benitez

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Newcastle United are still hopeful of keeping manager Rafa Benitez at the club beyond the end of the 2018/19 season, and have recently been rejecting all contact from any potential successors.

Benitez is highly respected by fans of the club, but has been involved in a very public standoff with owner Mike Ashley. The duo have been clashing over a perceived lack of financial investment from Ashley, and the supporter base has also been very public in showing frustration.

Stu Forster/GettyImages

There are huge doubts about Benitez's long-term future at the club, with the former Liverpool boss' contract expiring at the end of the season. However, Newcastle are apparently still confident that Benitez could remain in charge beyond that. 

According to The Daily Mirror, several agents have contacted Newcastle to arrange a replacement for the Spaniard, but Newcastle have rebuffed all advances as of yet.

There will be a crucial meeting between club officials and Benitez in the near future, and this discussion could see a final decision made about the manager's future at the club. Benitez will meet with his recruitment team in the next few weeks to discuss their summer dealings, and hope to find out whether there will be any significant improvement in January.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Benitez publicly requested further investment in the playing squad but, despite making a £21m profit this summer, Newcastle failed to significantly strengthen their side. They brought in the likes of Fabian Schar, Federico Fernandez and Yoshinori Muto, but it is widely believed that the club need to add more quality to the side.

Newcastle currently sit 18th in the Premier League table, and have been guilty of some bitterly disappointing performances this season.

It is believed that Benitez will only consider remaining at the club if significant investments are made in the playing squad, youth academy and the training ground.

Ashley is reportedly looking to sell the team, and will be keen for Benitez to remain at the club as it will help increase the value of the club. However, as it stands, Benitez will walk away at the end of the season, which means Ashley may be forced to act when the winter transfer window opens.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)