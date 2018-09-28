Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has provided a positive update on the recovery of star midfielder Kevin de Bruyne, revealing that the Belgian is just a few days away from returning to training after being sideline for the last few weeks with a knee injury.

Knee ligament damage has resulted in De Bruyne not being seen since a 30-minute cameo on the opening day of the Premier League season against Arsenal, missing as many as seven games in all competitions.

"Kevin is making the last steps [in his recovery]. He could start training in next few days, doing part of the sessions. Everything is going well," Guardiola said, via ManCity.com.

Benjamin Mendy is in a similarly positive place after missing City's last four games.

"Mendy: same process - he is going well," the boss said. "The squad is good. They are fit."

City will host Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday, hoping that a win against the Seagulls combined with Chelsea and Liverpool taking points off each other in their game will put the reigning champions back on top of the table by the end of the weekend.

Guardiola isn't prepared to rest on any laurels after seeing Brighton shock Manchester United earlier this season, while City themselves have been held by Wolves.

"We know what Brighton has done against United at home - Liverpool at Anfield they were so close [to getting a result]," the boss said.

"They have been together a long time, they know what they have to do. They are really well organized. It will be a really tough game, but we know that and we will try to do a good game."