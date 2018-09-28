Real Madrid Sweat on Marcelo Fitness as Key Defender Awaits Scan Ahead of Madrid Derby

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Real Madrid left-back Marcelo remains a doubt for the upcoming Madrid derby against city rivals Atletico this weekend, with his availability for the game set to be determined by a scan on Friday.


A report from Marca explains that an MRI scan will reveal the extent of the damage Marcelo suffered when he sustained a calf injury in the 3-0 defeat at the hands of Sevilla in midweek.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

The Brazilian, who was named in the FIFPro World XI for the fifth time in his career on Monday, is likely to be replaced in the lineup by utility defender Nacho if he isn't fit.


Dani Carvajal is also considered a doubt on the other side of the back four and it remains to be seen whether Real will rush him back at the risk of potential injury recurrence after he was forced to miss the last two games against Espanyol and Sevilla.

Summer signing Alvaro Odriozola, who made his Real debut in the Espanyol game, could return to the team if Nacho is required to cover Marcelo and Carvajal is still not available.

TF-Images/GettyImages

The game against Atletico will represent a first Madrid derby in Real colours for goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois. The Belgian previously spent three seasons with Atletico and faced his current club on nine occasions during that time.

Isco will definitely miss the game after undergoing surgery to combat acute appendicitis.

