Robert Lewandowski to Return to Bayern Starting Lineup as Nico Kovac Defends Squad Rotation Policy

By 90Min
September 28, 2018

Bayern Munich manager Nico Kovac has hinted that Robert Lewandowski will return to his starting XI for Friday's clash with Hertha Berlin, after the striker was dropped to the bench for the 1- 1 draw with Augsburg on Monday. 

Kovac refused to be drawn into a discussion about the player's happiness at the club, instead insisting that keeping players fit amid a gruelling fixture schedule is his main focus. 

Christof Koepsel/GettyImages

Lewandowski had scored three goals in four Bundesliga matches before being named as an unused sub against Augsburg, with Sandro Wagner starting in his place, as Bayern prepare to face three matches in a week before the international break. 

"The rotation of Lewandowski and Wagner was agreed. The starting line-up will look different again against Hertha," said Kovac, via Goal

Alexander Hassenstein/GettyImages

"We should not always discuss whether or not a player is angry. My job is to keep my players fit and fresh for the important games.

"I'll continue to rotate versus Hertha, Ajax and Gladbach."

Kovac also insisted that Manuel Neuer will remain his first choice goalkeeper despite spilling a cross that directly led to Augsburg's equaliser, despite acknowledging the impressive training displays of Neuer's number two, Sven Ulreich. 

"Sven Ulreich is giving fantastic performances in training," he added.

Johannes Simon/GettyImages

"But as long as Manuel Neuer is fit and playing well, there is no need to change anything in that position."

Ulreich impressed while filling in for the injured Neuer for the most part of last season, making 47 appearances in all competitions.

