Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Dele Alli is set to sign a new contract after a breakthrough in negotiations between both parties.

Alli had been linked with a move away in the summer, which prompted Spurs to enter contract negotiations with the midfielder. Despite initial stumbling blocks, the Independent report that the deal is progressing and both sides are confident that a new contract will be signed shortly.

Alli's new contract will see him join teammates Harry Kane and Erik Lamela as well as manager Mauricio Pochettino in signing new long term deals with the north London club.

The England midfielder captained Tottenham during their victory over Watford in the Carabao Cup in midweek at Stadium:MK - a ground the 22-year-old knows well, having grown up and developed as a footballer at the Midlands club.

Alli's performance impressed his manager, who praised the former PFA Young Player of the Year winner in his post-match press conference. Pochettino, as quoted by the Guardian, said: "Being a captain means a lot – it’s not just about wearing the armband.

"Dele spoke from the heart in his team-talk and I like that. I can’t tell you what he said but he was very good. He was back in his home town, playing at his old stadium, it was fantastic for him and so I decided to make him captain.

"I think he did very well. He is more mature and has more experience. When you are young, you do some crazy things, but he has grown up."

The Argentine added: "He is one of the best in England and one of the best in Europe in his position. I hope the experience of being captain for the first time will help him to improve even more.”