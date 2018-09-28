West Ham United vs Manchester United Preview: Key Battle, Team News, Predictions & More

After a somewhat embarrassing midweek EFL Cup defeat to Championship side Derby County, Manchester United will travel to the London Stadium in the Premier League’s early kick off on Saturday to face West Ham United, with both teams looking to pick up three points following draws last weekend.

The Hammers endured four consecutive defeats at the start of the season, but following a win against Everton and a goalless draw last weekend against Chelsea, have risen out of the relegation zone for the time being.

Full-time. #MUFC are beaten on penalties and are out of the #CarabaoCup. — Manchester United (@ManUtd) September 25, 2018

Jose Mourinho’s side currently sit in seventh place in the Premier League table after a disappointing start to the league campaign, with Jose Mourinho’s side looking to bounce back from a disappointing 1-1 draw to newly promoted Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Pablo Zabaleta vs. Alexis Sanchez

West Ham United’s defensive line will have come away from last weekend’s goalless draw against Maurizio Sarri’s side beaming with confidence, having not conceded a goal against a side that has put 14 past their opposition in their first five league matches of the season.

But, some questions were asked about 33-year-old full back Pablo Zabaleta, who seemed to struggle to keep up with the pace of the game on occasion, losing the ball a number of times and having difficulties tracking back.

Alexis Sanchez, who has received vast criticism since making the move to Old Trafford from Arsenal in January this year, will be looking to expose the veteran defender down the wing and prove his worth to his critics.

The 29-year-old Chile international has found the net just three times for United since his move from the Emirates, with Zabaleta hoping that bad run of form continues through the weekend.

Team News





West Ham United are still without long term absentee Manuel Lanzini who misses out once again with a knee injury, whilst star forward Marko Arnautovic looks unlikely to feature following an injury picked up in the Hammers 3-1 victory over Everton.

Manchester United will be without Marcus Rojo who remains out through injury, but will have Marcus Rashford back amongst the side after serving his three game suspension.

Midfielder Ander Herrera recently returned to action following an ankle injury, while Nemanja Matic is set to make his first start since his red card against Watford two weeks ago.

Predicted Lineups





West Ham United: Fabianski; Zabaleta, Diop, Balbuena, Masuaku; Rice, Obiang, Noble; Anderson, Yarmolenko, Antonio.





Manchester United: De Gea; Valencia, Smalling, Lindelof, Shaw; Matic, Fellani, Pogba; Lingard, Sanchez, Lukaku.

Prediction





With three successive away victories for Manchester United over Burnley, Watford and Young Boys, Jose Mourinho will be approaching Saturday’s fixture with confidence, despite their midweek defeat to Frank Lampard's Derby County.

Whilst West Ham United’s recent form has improved, Manuel Pellegrini is yet to get the most out of his side, who currently sit just two points above the relegation zone.

Potentially without star front man Marko Arnautovic, the Hammers could struggle offensively, which could be fatal for Pellegrini's side.

Whilst the Hammers put eight past League Two side Macclesfield Town midweek, if the Red Devils play to the ability they are truly capable of, they should walk away victorious.





Prediction: West Ham United 1-2 Manchester United