Alisson Reveals How Philippe Coutinho Helped Convince Him to Move to Liverpool

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Brazilian goalkeeper Alisson Becker has revealed how compatriot and former Liverpool midfielder Philippe Coutinho helped persuade him to join the Reds in the summer.

The 25-year-old stopper moved to Anfield from Roma for a reported £67m fee - a then world-record deal for a keeper - following his nation's World Cup quarter-final elimination to Belgium.


Alisson kept three clean sheets for the Seleção at the tournament and was also linked with the likes of Real Madrid and Chelsea, but according to the Liverpool Echo, his conversations about Liverpool's team environment with Coutinho beforehand helped nudge him towards a move to Merseyside.

He said: “During the World Cup we were very focused on the tournament so we didn’t really speak about it but negotiations were ongoing at the time.

He added: “I actually spoke to Coutinho before the World Cup as I knew there was interest from Liverpool. We talked about the way the club is set up, the structure and the staff."

Coutinho, once a fan favourite at Anfield, departed for Barcelona in January 2017, following a turbulent few months which saw him accused of forcing a transfer to the Catalan outfit. However, despite the fall-out, Alisson indicated that Coutinho still had great respect for his former employers and teammates.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

He revealed: “We also talked about the belief and the sort of family atmosphere at the club. It’s not just a football club, we are one big family.

“He spoke highly of Jurgen and he spoke about the players. He said there is no vanity in the squad but it’s a very ambitious squad with a strong desire to win. I saw that on the pitch." 

Alisson suggested that he saw evidence of Coutinho's testimony while playing at Anfield for Roma in the Champions League semi-finals last season and supported his assertions when he penned his signature.

He added: “What Coutinho told me added to what I had already witnessed playing here at Anfield and then when I came and signed here it all came together and made sense."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)