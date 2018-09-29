Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés Stadium as La Liga play rolls on.

Barca is coming off of a shocking 2-1 loss to Leganés on Wednesday. After Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead in the first half, Leganés returned from the break to score two goals in two minutes. Wednesday's loss marks only Barcelona's second defeat in 51 La Liga games.

Athletic also suffered a loss on Wednesday at home when Villarreal beat them 3-0. After a messy and scoreless first half, Pablo Fornals put Villarreal ahead with a stunning 40-yard half volley. Fornals later had an assist as Villarreal went on to net two more goals.

In the last five matches between the two sides, Barcelona leads the series 4-1-0.

