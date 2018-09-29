How to Watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Barcelona vs. Athletic Bilbao in La Liga on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Jenna West
September 29, 2018

Barcelona will visit Athletic Bilbao at San Mamés Stadium as La Liga play rolls on.

Barca is coming off of a shocking 2-1 loss to Leganés on Wednesday. After Philippe Coutinho gave Barcelona a 1-0 lead in the first half, Leganés returned from the break to score two goals in two minutes. Wednesday's loss marks only Barcelona's second defeat in 51 La Liga games.

Athletic also suffered a loss on Wednesday at home when Villarreal beat them 3-0. After a messy and scoreless first half, Pablo Fornals put Villarreal ahead with a stunning 40-yard half volley. Fornals later had an assist as Villarreal went on to net two more goals.

In the last five matches between the two sides, Barcelona leads the series 4-1-0.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 10:15 a.m. ET

TV: beIN Sports USA and beIN Sports en Español

Live Stream: You can stream the match on Sling TV, beIN Sports Connect USA or fuboTV. Sign up for a free, seven-day trial of fuboTV here.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)