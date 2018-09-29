Bayer Leverkusen 2-4 Borussia Dortmund: BVB Come From Behind to Secure Top Spot

Borussia Dortmund completed a remarkable second half comeback to secure a 2-4 win over Bayer Leverkusen at the Bay Arena on Saturday.



After losing their opening three games, Leverkusen headed into the clash on good form having won back-to-back Bundesliga matches against Mainz and Fortuna Dusseldorf. As for Dortmund, they came into the game having thrashed FC Nurnberg 7-0 the previous week and with Bayern Munich losing on Saturday, they had a chance to move to the top of the league with a win.

It was the hosts who started the better of the two teams and they got their noses in front thanks to a fantastic strike outside the area from full back Mitchell Weiser. After a spell of pressure, things got even worse for Lucien Favre's side.



With five minutes remaining in the first half, a Leverkusen corner wasn't dealt with by the Dortmund defence and after a scrappy effort to clear the ball, Jonathan Tah struck home from 12 yards out to double the hosts lead at the break.

Proceedings looked comfortable for Leverkusen and they should've had a third goal had it not been for the woodwork denying Kevin Volland, instead Dortmund grabbed themselves a lifeline thanks to Jacob Brunn Larsen's close range tap in.



Then just four minutes later, a lovely combination between Macro Reus and English youngster Jadon Sancho set the German through on goal as he lashed the ball home and got his side back on level terms. Dortmund kept pushing for a winning goal and with just five minutes left they finally got their rewards.

An inviting cross from Achraf Hakimi put the ball on a plate for Paco Alcacer, whose glancing touch was enough to send the ball into the back of the net and send the travelling fans behind the goal into a frenzy.



They made sure of the points when Lucas Hradecky was caught out of his goal in stoppage time when he came up for a corner, with Sancho playing Alcacer through who rolled the ball into an open net to secure a remarkable second half comeback and all three points.

The loss leaves Leverkusen in 12th place and will certainly leave their confidence shattered after taking a commanding position in the game.



