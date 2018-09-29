Carabao Cup 4th Round Draw: Frank Lampard Set to Return to Stamford Bridge as Derby Take on Chelsea

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Gian-killers Derby County taking on Chelsea, with manager Frank Lampard returning to Stamford Bridge is the pick of the Carabao Cup fourth round ties, with the draw made on Saturday night.

In addition, there will be an all Premier League London derby as West Ham host Tottenham Hotspur, while Arsenal entertain Blackpool.

The third round of the Carabao Cup certainly whet fans' appetites for the fourth round after a number of giants fell and a host of underdogs rose to the occasion.

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

The biggest shock came from Old Trafford where five-time winners Manchester United were stunned by Championship Derby County after losing 8-7 on penalties to Frank Lampard's young side. United weren't the only top flight side to be knocked out by lower league opposition, with Burnley losing 2-1 to League One outfit Burton Albion having taken a first half lead.


There was a clash of two giants at Anfield where Liverpool hosted Chelsea in a blockbuster third round tie, with the latter coming back from behind to snatch a 2-1 win and secure their place in the fourth round, whilst Tottenham progressed after a dramatic shootout win over Premier League rivals Watford at Stadium MK.


Other Premier League outfits including Manchester City, Arsenal, West Ham, Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Fulham and Bournemouth all secured their passages, whilst a number of lower tier clubs also snuck their way into the draw for the next round having taken place on Saturday night.

Saturday night's fourth-round draw certainly didn't disappoint, setting up a highly-anticipated clash between London rivals West Ham and Tottenham, whilst current holders Manchester City hosting fellow top flight outfit Fulham and Frank Lampard returns to Stamford Bridge for the first time as a manager when his Derby side take on his former playing club Chelsea.


Full Draw


Manchester City vs Fulham

Bournemouth vs Norwich

Arsenal vs Blackpool

Leicester City vs Everton/Southampton

West Ham vs Tottenham

Middlesbrough vs Crystal Palace

Chelsea vs Derby County

Burton Albion vs Nottingham Forest


It promises to be another round full of upsets and drama as clubs will battle for the right to have their names in the pot for the next fifth-round draw. The format will remain the same with any game ending in a draw heading straight to a penalty shootout rather than half an hour of extra time.


The fourth round ties will be played in the week commencing October 29.

