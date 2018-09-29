Cardiff vs Burnley Preview: Classic Encounter, Key Battle, Team News & More

Following Manchester City's 5-0 thumping of Cardiff in their own back yard last weekend, the Bluebirds host an improving Burnley side on Sunday looking to capitalise on their impressive 4-0 win over Bournemouth.

Cardiff are yet to win in the Premier League this season but have faced some gruelling fixtures which has seen them sink to the foot of the table - only above Huddersfield alphabetically, having identical records.

Dan Mullan/GettyImages

Burnley had struggled early on in the season, juggling European and domestic football, but they returned after the international break fresh and back to their best - comfortably beating a good Bournemouth side.

Classic Encounter

In October 2012, Malky Mackay's Cardiff produced their seventh successive home win and condemned manager-less Burnley to a 4-0 defeat.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Apart from a brief period at the start of the second half, Burnley offered little to trouble the Cardiff defence, denying striker Charlie Austin the opportunity to break a club record by scoring in nine successive games.

Goals from Joe Mason, Craig Noone, Matthew Connolly and Aron Gunnarsson gave Cardiff their biggest win of the season at the time and propelled them to the top of the Championship, where they would sit come the end of the season.

Key Battle

Sean Morrison vs Sam Vokes

Welshman Sam Vokes arrives at a stadium he knows well in the Cardiff City Stadium, looking to score his first Premier League goal of the season. The giant centre forward is likely to be marked by Cardiff captain Sean Morrison, with both known for their prowess in the air.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Expect a few aerial duals with these two, with Morrison being the taller man by two inches, and he will hope to counter any threat posed by Vokes in the air.

Morrison has played every minute for Cardiff this season in the Premier League, assisting in two goals whilst Vokes has been battling with Chris Woods for a place up top for Sean Dyche's men.

Team News

Aron Gunnarsson remains a doubt for the hosts after after picking up a knock in training ahead of the Manchester City clash, although there has been no word on how bad the problem is.





Should the Iceman be in contention to finally make his first appearance of the campaign for the Bluebirds, then something will have to give in midfield.

Harry Trump/GettyImages

Mendez-Laing and Peltier also remain sidelined for the host with Mendez-Laing not expected to be back this year.





For the visitors, Nick Pope, Anders Lindegaard, Ben Gibson, and Robbie Brady are all set to miss out through injury.

Good news comes in the form of midfielder Steven Defour who is set to be fit to feature. The Belgian made his long-awaited return to action for the Clarets in the Carabao Cup on Tuesday night.

Predicted Cardiff line-up (4-3-3): Etheridge; Ecuele Manga, Morrison, Bamba, Bennett; Arter, Victor Camarasa, Ralls; Reid, Ward, Hoilett

Predicted Burnley line-up (4-4-1-1): Hart; Lowton, Mee, Tarkowski, Taylor; Lennon, Westwood, Cork, Gudmundsson; Vydra; Vokes

Prediction

Both teams arguably play a similar brand of football - although Burnley are the more attractive side to watch. Neil Warnock's vintage style is not approved in all circles and has yet to produce results for the Welsh side this year.

Nathan Stirk/GettyImages

However, Sean Dyche's side have already lost to the other two newly-promoted sides Fulham and Wolverhampton Wanderers this season, which will give the Bluebirds some hope of an unlikely result.

Cardiff are unbeaten in 13 matches in all competitions against Burnley since a 2-0 loss at Turf Moor in April 2007 but Burnley have the quality to come out of this encounter on top.

Prediction: Cardiff 1-2 Burnley