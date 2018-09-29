Dele Alli Ruled Out for a Month With Hamstring Issue as Tottenham's Injury Crisis Worsens

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Tottenham are set to be without Dele Alli for up to a month following the recurrence of a hamstring injury that plagued the midfielder earlier in the season. 

The 22-year-old missed games against Liverpool and Inter earlier in the month, having sustained the injury on international duty, and had only recently returned to action against Brighton, before captaining Spurs to their third round Carabao Cup win against Watford on Wednesday. 

Tottenham Hotspur v Watford - Carabao Cup Third Round

As reported by the Daily Mail however, Alli will be absent for the month due to the injury, with the midfielder set to miss Premier League games against Huddersfield, Cardiff and West Ham, as well as crucial Champions League ties against Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

The injury also means that Alli is expected to miss games for England against Croatia and Spain, with him targeting a return to action against Manchester City at the end of October, although his absence is yet another blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham were already without Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm for the game against the Terriers, while Serge Aurier remains a doubt after limping off against Watford, as the north London club look to keep in touch with sides at the top of the Premier League.

Alli has only netted twice so far this season, although his performance in midweek as skipper led to many suggesting that he was returning to the form we've come to expected from the attack-minded midfielder, so further time on the sidelines is likely to frustrate the former MK Dons man.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)