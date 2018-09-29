Dele Alli Ruled Out for a Month With Hamstring Issue as Tottenham's Injury Crisis Worsens

Tottenham are set to be without Dele Alli for up to a month following the recurrence of a hamstring injury that plagued the midfielder earlier in the season.

The 22-year-old missed games against Liverpool and Inter earlier in the month, having sustained the injury on international duty, and had only recently returned to action against Brighton, before captaining Spurs to their third round Carabao Cup win against Watford on Wednesday.

As reported by the Daily Mail however, Alli will be absent for the month due to the injury, with the midfielder set to miss Premier League games against Huddersfield, Cardiff and West Ham, as well as crucial Champions League ties against Barcelona and PSV Eindhoven.

The injury also means that Alli is expected to miss games for England against Croatia and Spain, with him targeting a return to action against Manchester City at the end of October, although his absence is yet another blow for Mauricio Pochettino.

Tottenham were already without Christian Eriksen, Hugo Lloris and Michel Vorm for the game against the Terriers, while Serge Aurier remains a doubt after limping off against Watford, as the north London club look to keep in touch with sides at the top of the Premier League.

Alli has only netted twice so far this season, although his performance in midweek as skipper led to many suggesting that he was returning to the form we've come to expected from the attack-minded midfielder, so further time on the sidelines is likely to frustrate the former MK Dons man.