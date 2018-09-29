Former Newcastle United Flop Florian Thauvin Linked With £70m Move to Bayern Munich

Bayern Munich are reportedly lining up a £70m bid for Marseille winger Florian Thauvin, who they view as a potential long-term successor to Franck Ribery.

The news will come as shock to many but none more so than fans of Newcastle United where Thauvin spent two ill-fated years. The Frenchman arrived on Tyneside to much acclaim after impressing for Marseille in Ligue 1.

GERARD JULIEN/GettyImages

Signing on a five-year deal for the Magpies, Thauvin arrived for around £15m in the summer of 2015. He quickly proved to be a misfit and failed to hold down a first team spot, making just 13 appearances in his two years at St James’ Park.

Thauvin was allowed to return on loan to Marseille just six months after his arrival.

After extending his loan stay throughout the 2016/17 campaign, Newcastle finally agreed a £9.8m deal with Marseille the last summer, allowing the Frenchman to depart the club just two years into his contract.

Ian Horrocks/GettyImages

It appears as though the Magpies may have cut their losses too soon though as Thauvin quickly found his feet back in France. Scoring 15 goals in his season-long loan at Marseille, the 25-year-old added another 22 goals following his move last years.

He began this season in even better form having scored five goals in his first five Ligue 1 games. There could be a further sting to the tale as his form has now apparently attracted the interest of European giants Bayern Munich.

Ribery is expected to retire or at least end his 12-year stay at Bayern when his contract expires at the end of the season. The German side are now on the lookout for a suitable replacement and have identified Thauvin as a potential option.

VALERY HACHE/GettyImages

According to Ouest-France, Bayern are willing to go as high as £70m to secure a move for Thauvin after his impressive goal scoring form. That would represent a £60m profit for Marseille in the space of a year who already effectively signed the player for a profit, paying less than they sold him for two years prior.

Further questions will be raised by fans over Newcastle’s transfer policy if a move does come off. The Magpies could do with some of Thauvin’s goals themselves this season, they currently sit 18th win no wins from their first six games.