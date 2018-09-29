Fulham Goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli Admits Disbelief at England Call-Up by Gareth Southgate

Fulham goalkeeper Marcus Bettinelli has admitted he was shocked after being informed that he had been selected in Gareth Southgate's England squad for the matches against Spain and Switzerland earlier in September.

The 26-year-old had previously featured under Southgate during his time as the manager of England's Under-21 setup, but was selected in Southgate's revised senior squad for the two fixtures after Adam Lallana's withdrawal, remaining an unused substitute for both matches.

Clive Mason/GettyImages

Speaking to the Daily Mail, Bettinelli revealed his disbelief at the news of an international call-up.

The keeper explained that Fulham official Darren Preston had given him the news, while he was in the middle of some household chores.

He said: "He asked if the FA had been on to me - I thought it was a home drug test, the last thing I wanted on my day off.

"Next thing, Darren was telling me I'd been picked for England. My immediate reaction? 'F*****g hell!'"

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

The 26-year-old had been a key player for Fulham during their promotion from the Championship, but looked to have lost his place in the team to new signings Fabri and Sergio Rico after failing to make the matchday squad for the first two games.

However, he made his debut in Fulham's third match of the season and helped his side earn their first points of the season.

On his start to the season, Bettinelli said: "I had to stay mentally strong, I wasn't involved at the start of the season and that was a tough one to take, especially after helping us get promoted.

Bettinelli was superb again. Proving everyone he is good enough at this level. That first half Gray save was absolutey brilliant.



This is why you should always give players a chance BEFORE the event of a Premier League debut 😂⚪️⚫️ — Anthony B (@Fulhamflutter) September 23, 2018

"When I got that phone call it was a whirlwind, probably the proudest moment of my life. I may never have the opportunity to play for England but I can always say I was in the squad. No one can take that away from me.

"You dream of moments like that - when it happened it was surreal. You remember the hardships, like the serious knee injury I had in 2015."

England's next scheduled match is a friendly against USA in November, and Bettinelli will be keen to keep up his impressive form and be included in the squad once again.