Ian Wright Tells Liverpool to Target Two Chelsea Defenders in Premier League Showdown

Former Arsenal striker Ian Wright has identified the space behind defenders Marcos Alonso and David Luiz as Liverpool's best area to exploit in the Premier League clash with Chelsea on Saturday.

The Blues came out on top against Liverpool in the Carabao Cup during the week, but Saturday's match is set to be the most high-profile clash of the league season so far.

Liverpool currently boast a perfect record in the league, whilst Chelsea are only two points behind following their goalless draw with West Ham United.

Jan Kruger/GettyImages

Wright gave his opinions on the match to Premier League Productions, and is quoted by The Daily Star as saying: “Liverpool will be stronger and Liverpool will be more intense about the game. But Chelsea’s problem will be, yes they’ve got Hazard or Pedro or Willian, but they need a striker.

“They need the guy up front whether it’s [Olivier] Giroud or [Alvaro] Morata - for me both of them are not really on form - to nick that goal to give the other guys that momentum to get into the game so it doesn’t all depend on Hazard.”

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Wright went on to predict a 2-1 victory for Liverpool, with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah getting on the score sheet.

He added: "I think the fact they’re away from home and I feel like there’s a weakness at the back with Chelsea.

“Alonso, there’s space, Luiz there’s a space in there and I think that Liverpool will be able to exploit those spaces.

Dan Istitene/GettyImages

“Liverpool are in the right moment for Chelsea. He [Sarri] knows his team are going to be up against it because any defence that has got David Luiz in it that’s getting attacked from the wings, you’ve got a great chance of scoring goals.

“When you look at this Liverpool side and Alonso, for example, I can see the space being exploited."

Chelsea emerged victorious when the two sides last met in the league in May, and boast a slight edge over Liverpool in this fixture's history. Chelsea have secured the win on 20 occasions, compared to Liverpool's 19.