'Just Amazing': Crystal Palace Fans React as Aaron Wan-Bissaka Is Named Eagles' Player of the Month

Crystal Palace announced on Friday that young defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been awarded with the club's Player of the Month award, following his standout performances in September.

The news was welcomed brilliantly by Selhurst Park's faithful on social media, with Wan-Bissaka quickly becoming a fan favourite in south London despite the fact that the 20-year-old only broke into the club's first team this year.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

His performances in the Premier League has seen fans call for the defender to be called up to the senior national team.





Although Wan-Bissaka just missed out on selection to Trent Alexander-Arnold during the last international break, the Eagles academy graduate looks nailed on for an appearance under Gareth Southgate sooner rather than later.

Wan-Bissaka has been an ever-present for Crystal Palace this month and he was rewarded for his performances by being crowned as the club's top performer in September, something which was thoroughly deserved in the eyes of supporters.





YOUR WINGERS THEY DONT LIKE HIM ❤️💙 — Paul ♛ (@CPFCPaul_) September 28, 2018





Fully deserved — Dominik 🦅 (@Dom_History) September 28, 2018

Keep it mate! You are an inspiration and remind me of a certain Kenny Sansom at the Palace. Just hope you realise this club is special and you can have a lo g career here as possible. Our fans are loyal and ba k players that put everything in for the badge and shirt! — Jon C (@JonCook63456582) September 28, 2018

Quite the collection you’ve got going my man. Well deserved, and so proud to say your one of ours 🦅 — James (@James20317742) September 28, 2018

Wan-Bissaka even spoke about all the support he has received from Crystal Palace supporters since joining the first team, claiming that it's been great for him to be so well received by the club's frequent match goers.

"I am really pleased to be collecting this award for the second month of the season and it is always nice to be recognised by the fans who watch the games each week, giving us such great support," Was-Bissaka told cpfc.co.uk.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all those that put their vote next to my name this month."

MB Media/GettyImages

The 20-year-old will have the chance to continue his fine form after the rest of the Premier League take part in the latest round of fixtures. Crystal Palace travel to the south coast on Monday to take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who are level on points with Manchester United heading into the weekend.