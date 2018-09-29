'Just Amazing': Crystal Palace Fans React as Aaron Wan-Bissaka Is Named Eagles' Player of the Month

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Crystal Palace announced on Friday that young defender Aaron Wan-Bissaka has been awarded with the club's Player of the Month award, following his standout performances in September.

The news was welcomed brilliantly by Selhurst Park's faithful on social media, with Wan-Bissaka quickly becoming a fan favourite in south London despite the fact that the 20-year-old only broke into the club's first team this year.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

His performances in the Premier League has seen fans call for the defender to be called up to the senior national team. 


Although Wan-Bissaka just missed out on selection to Trent Alexander-Arnold during the last international break, the Eagles academy graduate looks nailed on for an appearance under Gareth Southgate sooner rather than later.

Wan-Bissaka has been an ever-present for Crystal Palace this month and he was rewarded for his performances by being crowned as the club's top performer in September, something which was thoroughly deserved in the eyes of supporters.



Wan-Bissaka even spoke about all the support he has received from Crystal Palace supporters since joining the first team, claiming that it's been great for him to be so well received by the club's frequent match goers.

"I am really pleased to be collecting this award for the second month of the season and it is always nice to be recognised by the fans who watch the games each week, giving us such great support," Was-Bissaka told cpfc.co.uk.

"I would like to say a big thank you to all those that put their vote next to my name this month."

MB Media/GettyImages

The 20-year-old will have the chance to continue his fine form after the rest of the Premier League take part in the latest round of fixtures. Crystal Palace travel to the south coast on Monday to take on Eddie Howe's Bournemouth, who are level on points with Manchester United heading into the weekend.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)