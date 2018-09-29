Napoli travels to Turin to face Juventus on Saturday in a match featuring the top two sides in Serie A. The game will start at 12 p.m. ET.

Napoli sits three points behind Juventus in the Serie A table, with Juve the last unbeaten team remaining in the league.

Juventus sits atop the table with 18 points from six wins. The team is coming off a 2–0 win over Bologna where Paulo Dybala and Blaise Matuidi scored. Cristiano Ronaldo has started to find his scoring form for Juventus, with three goals in his last three league matches.

Napoli, meanwhile, enters Sunday in second place in the table with 15 points from five wins and one loss to Sampdoria as it adjusts to life under new manager Carlo Ancelotti.

Here's how to watch the match:

Time: 12 p.m. ET

TV: Rai Italia America

Live Stream: You can watch the match via ESPN+ and the WatchESPN app.