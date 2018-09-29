Man Utd Consider Big Money Offer for Inter's Milan Skriniar But Face Managerial Stumbling Block

Manchester United are reportedly weighing up the possibility of launching an offer during the January transfer window for Inter defender Milan Škriniar.

The 23-year-old has gone from strength to strength since moving to San Siro last season. Now entering his third year in Italy, Škriniar is quickly becoming a household name and the Slovakia international has already attracted interest from Manchester City and Barcelona.

The former Sampdoria star's agent has also been in contact with Manchester United, who Calciomercato claim are currently considering spending over €65m (£58m) on the defender once the January transfer window opens.

However, it is now believed that contact between the two parties is starting to become few and far between. United currently have their hands full with José Mourinho and Paul Pogba, with the club reportedly unwilling to invest in the manager's long-term plan anymore.

The Italian giants have also taken a firm stance over his future. Škriniar is tied to a contract in Milan until 2022, and the defender doesn't have a release clause in his current deal. He is now expected to sign an extension at San Siro.

Inter hardman Škriniar would be an outstanding addition for United in any transfer window, but his arrival this season would be invaluable as the youngster could help to bring the best out of Eric Bailly, Chris Smalling and Victor Lindelöf.

The Slovakia international has been earning a reputation in Italy since 2016 and fans of the defender can constantly be heard raving about his abilities in one on one situations.

This trait has even seen Škriniar pushed out wide to cover at full back despite his lack of pace. The defender most recently played there during the club's impressive Champions League comeback against Tottenham.