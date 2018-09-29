How to Watch Manchester City vs. Brighton: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Manchester City vs. Brighton & Hove Albion in the Premier League on Saturday, Sept. 29.

By Kaelen Jones
September 29, 2018

Manchester City hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Man City enters the contest having won two straight in all competitions since a surprise Champions League loss to Lyon. The Citizens most recently defeated Oxford United 3-0 in an English League Cup match. Prior to that, they beat Cardiff City 5-0 in a Premier League match. Man City enters the match second in the league table, two points behind Liverpool

Brighton comes into the game winless this month, going 0-2-3 while dropping to 13th in the league standings. The club's last victory was on Aug. 19 against Manchester United. Its latest result was a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham.

The contest marks the first time the two clubs will meet this season. They last faced in May. City leads the all-time head-to-head series 10-4-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: Sling TVNBCSports.comNBC Sports LiveNBC Universo NowTelemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)