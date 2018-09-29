Manchester City hosts Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, Sept. 29, at Etihad Stadium in a Premier League contest. Kickoff is scheduled for 10 a.m. ET.

Man City enters the contest having won two straight in all competitions since a surprise Champions League loss to Lyon. The Citizens most recently defeated Oxford United 3-0 in an English League Cup match. Prior to that, they beat Cardiff City 5-0 in a Premier League match. Man City enters the match second in the league table, two points behind Liverpool

Brighton comes into the game winless this month, going 0-2-3 while dropping to 13th in the league standings. The club's last victory was on Aug. 19 against Manchester United. Its latest result was a 2-1 defeat against Tottenham.

The contest marks the first time the two clubs will meet this season. They last faced in May. City leads the all-time head-to-head series 10-4-5.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 10 a.m. ET

TV: NBC Sports Network, NBC Universo

Live stream: Sling TV, NBCSports.com, NBC Sports Live, NBC Universo Now, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

