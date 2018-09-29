Newcastle 0-2 Leicester: Report, Ratings & Reaction as Foxes Pile Further Misery on Magpies

Goals from Jamie Vardy and Harry Maguire were enough for Leicester to earn a 2-0 win against Newcastle, as Rafa Benitez's side's struggles at St James' Park continue.

A nervy home side wasted several chances to take the lead, before Jamie Vardy's penalty broke the deadlock on the half-hour mark, when referee Simon Hooper pointed to the spot after Maguire's volley was blocked by the stray arm of DeAndre Yedlin.

The hosts - watched from the stands by Mike Ashley for the first time since May 2017 - looked to rally at the beginning of the second half. However, they failed to truly trouble Kasper Schmeichel in the Leicester goal.

A Maguire header 17 minutes from time put an end to the contest at St James' Park.

Here's a breakdown of the game below:

NEWCASTLE UNITED





Key Talking Point





Newcastle looked and played like a side who are without a win all season, with their football bereft of quality and players clearly lacking in confidence.

Despite going a goal down after half an hour, the Magpies passed up two glorious opportunities prior to Vardy's penalty. However, the efforts from Joselu and Mohamed Diame were without conviction and belief.

The conceding of the spot kick looked to suck the life out of the hosts.

There was something that resembled a fight back at the beginning of the second half, although Maguire's header 17 minutes from time put confirmed both the three points for the visitors, and another limp display from Benitez's side.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Dubravka (6); Yedlin (4), Lascelles (5), Clark (5), Kenedy (4); Ritchie (6), Diame (5), Shelvey (5), Atsu (7); Perez (5), Joselu (4).

Substitutes: Murphy (5), Muto (5), Manquillo (N/A)

STAR MAN - It was a bleak afternoon for Newcastle where very few of their side turned up, although Christian Atsu tried to take the game to Leicester when he could.

He should've been rewarded with an assist when Diame could only head wide in the first half, and looked to use his pace down the left when the opportunity presented itself, although those moments were few and far between.

WORST PLAYER - There were certainly a number of candidates for this unwanted accolade, with DeAndre Yedlin the worst of a bad bunch.

The full back lost possession on too many occasions, while only he knows why his arms were aloft in the penalty area in the build-up for Leicester's opener, which summed up his dismal afternoon.

Dishonourable mentions go to Kenedy and Joselu, who pushed the American close, leaving Benitez plenty to ponder ahead of next week.

Still maintain Perez is probably our best finisher once he gets chances in the box. He’s just shrugged off it way too easily outside of it. Kenedy looking better at left back, we’ve been poor but a silly handball from yedlin has cost us this. Need a drastic rethink. #nufc — David White (@DaveNUFCWhite) September 29, 2018





That was truly awful. No quality at all. Shocking decision by Yedlin for the penalty. Shocking defending at the corner for the 2nd. Shocking lack of effort from anyone on the pitch for #nufc. — Joe Buck (@16joebuck) September 29, 2018





Clark, Yedlin, Ritchie, Diame, Atsu - all signed to get us promoted. Perez and Shelvey inherited. Joselu from the bargain bin. Dubravka the only positive piece of progressive business in 3 years — Alastair Campbell (@alastair10) September 29, 2018

LEICESTER CITY





Key Talking Point





While Claude Puel's side looked easy on the eye in spells, it would prove to be their effectiveness from set pieces that decided the game against Newcastle.

Maguire was in the thick of it for both goals, as his volley from an initial corner handled by Yedlin which resulted in Vardy's successful spot kick, while the centre back powered home James Maddison's corner in the second period to wrap up the points.

Leicester are an accomplished outfit under Puel, looking to play an attractive brand of football. However, with the likes of Maguire and Wes Morgan, as well as the delivery of Maddison, dead balls and crosses can be a fruitful avenue for chances this season.

Player Ratings





Starting XI: Schmeichel (6); Amartey (6), Morgan (6), Maguire (8*), Chilwell (7); Pereira (6), Mendy (6), Ndidi (7), Maddison (7); Vardy (6), Iheanacho (6).

Substitutes: Albrighton (), Iborra (N/A)

STAR MAN - Playing a part in the opener as well as scoring the second, Maguire was key to Leicester's win at St James' Park.

The defender was useful at both ends of the pitch, as his tackle to deny Joselu in the first half when the game was level was equally as important as his header for the second goal of the game in the 73rd minute.

A few were questioning the form of the centre back following a stellar showing at the World Cup, although Maguire was back to his best, under the watchful eye of England manager Gareth Southgate.





Maguire is a monster in the air. Always a threat. Bullet header — favoured (@mopere_) September 29, 2018

WORST PLAYER - While there was very little to concern Leicester all afternoon, Daniel Amartey took a while to grow into the game.

Newcastle's best efforts in the first half both came down his side, and despite him improving in the second, will be a cause for concern against better opposition.

Has Amartey thrown even 1 throw in to a Leicester player yet 😂 — Dean Blakey-Tew (@Deanobt) September 29, 2018

Looking Ahead





Newcastle's search for a first win of the season will continue as they travel to face Manchester United next weekend.

For Leicester, they'll be hoping for another league win when they host Everton at the King Power Stadium.