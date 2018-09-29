Pundit Backs Arsenal to Make Move for 'Incredible' Midfielder in January on One Condition

September 29, 2018

Former West Ham goalkeeper Shaka Hislop has backed Arsenal to make a January move for Belgium international Yannick Carrasco - so long as they can match his hefty wage demands.

Carrasco, 25, has been linked with a move back to Europe after struggling to settle in China following his switch to Dalian Yifang from Atletico Madrid in January of this year.

The Gunners are one of a number of clubs, including Juventus, who are keeping tabs on the midfielder's situation, and Hislop is of the mind that the north London side would compliment Carrasco's style of play - with the only potential roadblock being his wages. 


“This one is a hit for me,” Hislop said, via the Express. “Carrasco, who I think is an incredible talent, kind of surprised me by moving out to China.

“That didn’t add up for me, other than just purely in dollar signs. Now, if Arsenal can give him the kind of wages he’s looking for, in terms of the football I think Unai Emery and Carrasco are a good combination.

“I continue to believe that Carrasco is an incredible talent. That would be a good get for Arsenal,” he added. 

Although Carrasco has reportedly struggled to adjust to life in the Far East off the pitch, his performances on it have not proved to be a cause for concern after providing eight assists and scoring five of his own in 20 appearances. 

The midfielder had spent three seasons with Atletico where he made 125 appearances, and he was also a member of the Belgium World Cup squad over the summer who finished in third place. 

