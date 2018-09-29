Report Claims Rafa Benitez Is 'Happy' at Newcastle Ahead of Contract Extension Talks

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Rafa Benitez is reportedly happy at Newcastle and could remain in charge at St James’ Park beyond the end of this season, as the club and manager prepare for contract extension talks.

Benitez’s contract with Newcastle is up next summer and the two parties are thought to be some distance away from agreeing new terms. The saga been a source of much concern amongst fans, many of whom would like to see the Spaniard extend his time on Tyneside.

Chloe Knott - Danehouse/GettyImages

The Chronicle report that the 58-year-old is believed to have been involved in positive talks with managing director Lee Charnley, who convinced Benitez to join Newcastle following the relegation in 2016.

According to the report Benitez has indicated that he is happy to stay at St James' Park, but there is a long way to go before any contract extension is agreed, with transfer funds and assurances on the board's commitment to improving the club’s academy and facilities top of the agenda.

Benitez led the club back to the top flight in convincing style and solidified their place in the Premier League last season. There have been persistent reports that he was unhappy with Mike Ashley's ownership and views the club chairman as an obstacle to what he is trying to achieve.

Henry Browne/GettyImages

Ashley’s apparent refusal to release funds for transfers has been the main source of contention for Benitez. The Spaniard allegedly feels he was unable to suitably strengthen his side again in the summer despite some significant departures.

In particular, when current Premier League top scorer Aleksandar Mitrovic was allowed to join Premier League rivals Fulham for around £20m. Whilst Benitez had no ongoing plans for the Serbian international, he didn’t want to sanction a move without finding a suitable replacement.

Newcastle were unable to attract a new striker in the summer and ended up settling on a loan deal for Salomon Rondon. That deal came at the expense of fellow striker Dwight Gayle going the other way to West Brom, a questionable swap that still left the Magpies short of a replacement for Mitrovic.

Robbie Jay Barratt - AMA/GettyImages

The stringent policy has had a detrimental effect on the side as they have struggled to get off the mark this season failing to win any of their first six games. Transfers remain a sticking issue over Benitez’s contract talks as the manager wants assurances he will backed in the future.

The Chronicle are reporting that this is the only ongoing issue in contrast to other reports regarding the manager is unhappy living in the North East and that the two are yet to agree a wage packet.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)