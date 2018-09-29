Saul Insists He Would Never Play for Real Madrid But Admits Contact With Barcelona

By 90Min
September 29, 2018

Atletico Madrid midfielder Saul has firmly rejected the possibility of joining cross-town rivals Real Madrid, but revealed he came close to transferring to Barcelona in the past.

The 23-year-old is widely regarded as one of Europe's hottest midfield prospects and has emerged as a key player for Atletico in recent years.

Barcelona secured first refusal on Saul in the deal which saw David Villa join Atletico in 2013, meaning they will have the chance to match any offer for the midfielder.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Speaking to El Larguero on Cadena Ser ahead of the Madrid derby this weekend, Saul was asked about his future and whether he would ever consider a move to either Real Madrid or Barcelona. He is quoted by Sport as saying: "Real Madrid? For me, it's impossible. It would be very, very difficult, almost impossible. No bloody way."


Saul was then asked about rumours suggesting Barcelona had made contact with him in the past, and the Spaniard confirmed the story. He said: "There was one year when it was close. I've never listened to offers. 

"The year of Milan [the Champions League final] I had offers but they offered me a new deal here."

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

He also went on to discuss Atletico's move from the Vicente Calderon to the Wanda Metropolitano last season, admitting: "I hope I don't offend anyone but I prefer the Vicente Calderon."

Saul has made 211 appearances for Los Rojiblancos since making his debut as a 17-year-old in March 2012. He has netted 29 goals and created a further 15 for his teammates, and has developed into one of the side's most important players.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

He earned his first cap for Spain in 2016 and has gone on to represent his country a further nine times. He was part of the side who travelled to Russia for the World Cup this summer, but was an unused substitute throughout.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)