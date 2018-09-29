Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Record Joint Worst Start to Premier League Season After West Ham Defeat

Manchester United's start to the 2018/19 campaign has been a tumultuous one to say the least as the club have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons thus far.

Jose Mourinho's relationship - or lack thereof - with Paul Pogba has often taken centre stage, but United's performances and subsequent results cannot be glossed over as their latest defeat to West Ham ensures it is the club's joint-worst league start in the Premier League era.

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

United were comfortably dispatched by the Hammers 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday as Mourinho's men offered little to resistance to prevent their third league defeat of the season.

With just 10 points on the board from their opening seven games, the Red Devils equal that of David Moyes' record in the ill-fated season of 2013/14. However, their current margin of defeat ensures this is their worst start to a top flight season since 1989/90 when they picked up just seven points - a start which almost saw Sir Alex Ferguson given his marching orders.

Can't win with Pogba, can't win without Pogba.



When it starts to sink in that someone else might actually be the problem. . . pic.twitter.com/ZpfCBcmsV4 — 90min (@90min_Football) September 29, 2018

United have talent littered throughout their squad, yet there remains a lack of clear identity and style of play - an issue which is clearly represented through their chaotic and unorganised approach in defence, which has already leaked 12 goals.





With ambitions to make a return to the top of the pecking order this season, it is safe to say the campaign so far has been a let down for United fans, but for other fan bases around the country it is a different story.





Here is how Twitter reacted to United's historic defeat...

Mou's personal assistant before the post match presser. pic.twitter.com/avXihDyoB4 — kelly_welles (@kelly_welles) September 29, 2018





And Amazon picked City to make the documentary about. Amateurs. — Chris Deeley (@ThatChris1209) September 29, 2018





You know that time where Jose Mourinho’s teams down tools?



We’ve reached that point. — Scott Saunders (@_scottsaunders) September 29, 2018

Absolutely disgusted. Change is needed asap #MourinhoOut @ManUtd Pogba need to figure out if he wants to play for United or leave. @ManUtd need to sort out this problem asap — Al-faadh Bheenick (@alfaadh) September 29, 2018

That Manchester United dressing room might be hard to find. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) September 29, 2018

Sometimes I have to stop and ask myself whether I enjoy the demise of Manchester United more than I enjoy the rise of Liverpool FC. I don’t. But it’s a bloody tough one 😂 — Ashleigh Monk (@missyash8) September 29, 2018





There's a good book to be written about Man Utd since Sir Alex Ferguson retired. A cautionary tale of how identity can be destroyed. — Paul Hayward (@_PaulHayward) September 29, 2018

You can't dispute these statistics...

Between 2007 and 2013, #MUFC won five Premier League titles and missed out on the other two by a combined total of 1 point.



Since Ed Woodward...

2013/14: 22 points off title

2014/15: 17 points

2015/16: 15 points

2016/17: 27 points

2017/18: 19 points

2018/19: ??? — Colin Millar (@Millar_Colin) September 29, 2018

Last season it took until December 17th for Manchester United to concede their 12th league goal of the season. This season, September 29th. — Daniel Storey (@danielstorey85) September 29, 2018

And some, well a lot of people, believe Mourinho is no longer the answer for United...