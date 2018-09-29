Twitter Reacts as Man Utd Record Joint Worst Start to Premier League Season After West Ham Defeat

September 29, 2018

Manchester United's start to the 2018/19 campaign has been a tumultuous one to say the least as the club have hit the headlines for all the wrong reasons thus far.

Jose Mourinho's relationship - or lack thereof - with Paul Pogba has often taken centre stage, but United's performances and subsequent results cannot be glossed over as their latest defeat to West Ham ensures it is the club's joint-worst league start in the Premier League era. 

Marc Atkins/GettyImages

United were comfortably dispatched by the Hammers 3-1 at the London Stadium on Saturday as Mourinho's men offered little to resistance to prevent their third league defeat of the season. 

With just 10 points on the board from their opening seven games, the Red Devils equal that of David Moyes' record in the ill-fated season of 2013/14. However, their current margin of defeat ensures this is their worst start to a top flight season since 1989/90 when they picked up just seven points - a start which almost saw Sir Alex Ferguson given his marching orders. 

United have talent littered throughout their squad, yet there remains a lack of clear identity and style of play - an issue which is clearly represented through their chaotic and unorganised approach in defence, which has already leaked 12 goals. 


With ambitions to make a return to the top of the pecking order this season, it is safe to say the campaign so far has been a let down for United fans, but for other fan bases around the country it is a different story.


Here is how Twitter reacted to United's historic defeat...




You can't dispute these statistics...

And some, well a lot of people, believe Mourinho is no longer the answer for United...

