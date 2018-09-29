Manchester United will visit West Ham at London Stadium on Saturday, Sept. 29, in a Premier League matchup.

Manchester United enters the match after getting knocked out of the League Cup by Derby County on Tuesday. The game ended 2–2, and in the shootout, the teams scored 15 consecutive penalties before defender Phil Jones' attempt was saved. In the Premier League, United sits eight points behind first-place Liverpool in seventh place.

The biggest story on the team has been the off–the–field drama between manager Jose Mourinho and star Paul Pogba, which has continued to dominate headlines.

West Ham sits in 17th in the Premier League with four points. In its last Premier League matchup, West Ham held Chelsea to a 0–0 draw.

Here's how you can watch the match:

Time: 7:30 a.m. ET

TV: NBCSN, NBC Universo

Live stream: Sling TV, NBC Sports Live, NBC Sports.com. You can also watch the match live via FuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

